Maj. Gen. McGee re-enlists 124 soldiers at Fort Campbell, KY.

Photo By Spc. Jordy Harris | The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and U.S. Army Fort Campbell re-enlists 124 soldiers to continue to serve our country. Stay tuned for more event coverage this week! (Photos by SPC Harris, 101st Division Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page