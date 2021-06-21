Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. McGee re-enlists 124 soldiers at Fort Campbell, KY.

    101st Airborne Soldiers raise their hands to recite Oath of Enlistment.

    Photo By Spc. Jordy Harris | The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and U.S. Army Fort Campbell re-enlists 124...... read more read more

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Story by Spc. Jordy Harris 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    124 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) reenlisted during a ceremony June 21, 2021 at The Sabalauski Air Assault School.

    Maj. Gen. McGee extended the careers of 124 Fort Campbell soldiers at The Sabalauski Air Assault School today. Together, totaling over 490+ years of continued service, these soldiers have chosen to stay in the fight and serve the United States of America one more time. Stay tuned for more event coverage this week! (Photos by SPC Harris, 101st Division Public Affairs Office)

