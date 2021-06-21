Maj. Gen. McGee re-enlists 124 soldiers at Fort Campbell, KY.

124 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) reenlisted during a ceremony June 21, 2021 at The Sabalauski Air Assault School.
Maj. Gen. McGee extended the careers of 124 Fort Campbell soldiers at The Sabalauski Air Assault School today. Together, totaling over 490+ years of continued service, these soldiers have chosen to stay in the fight and serve the United States of America one more time. Stay tuned for more event coverage this week! (Photos by SPC Harris, 101st Division Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 18:17
|Story ID:
|399370
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
