U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) will host Army Day at the Alamo as part of the 2021 Fiesta San Antonio celebration, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 22, 2021.



Army Day at the Alamo is free and open to the public, and will offer those in attendance the opportunity to interact with Soldiers and to view an array of demonstrations and performances showcasing the military service’s 246-year history and heraldry, including ‘Fort Sam’s Own’ 323d Army Band; the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps; the U.S. Army Drill team; and a presentation of the nation’s colors by U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon, mounted atop their horses.



Fiesta San Antonio began in 1891 as a one-parade event to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. Since then, Fiesta has grown into a celebration of San Antonio’s rich and diverse culture.



As partners, Fort Sam Houston and the Army are proud to be a part of the Military City USA community, and this event.



For additional information, contact the ARNORTH public affairs office at 210-428-9835 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@mail.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/ARNORTH.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 15:53 Story ID: 399363 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Day at the Alamo to showcase the military service, partnership with San Antonio, by MAJ Geoffrey Carmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.