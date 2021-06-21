MSC Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Matthew Perry Crew Members Receive Navy’s Civilian Service Achievement Medal for Outstanding Deployment Support

Capt. Kendal Bridgewater, commander Military Sealift Command Pacific, recently presented crew members of the Military Sealift Command dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) with the Navy’s Civilian Service Achievement Medal for their outstanding service during their deployment support of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group.



The Nimitz strike group was the first carrier strike group to deploy following the start of the COVID 19 pandemic. Due to “Bubble” measures to ensure the crews’ safety and health, the ships, including Perry were deployed for a longer period of time, compared to a typical six-month deployment.



“COVID, and all its restriction made it incredibly difficult for the crew,” explained Capt. Mark Perdue, Perry’s civil service master. “I’m just so proud that they got the job done, and were so professional in doing it!”



According to Perdue, obtaining items for the crew’s personal use was extremely challenging, especially medicines needed to control chronic conditions. To get what they needed, Perdue said the ship’s crew worked with MSC Central, to obtain needed items by getting them onto Navy ships, and delivering them to Perry during underway replenishment evolutions.



“It seemed like every time we were sent back to support the strike group, we had another set of challenges to deal with,” said Perdue. “We were really forced to problem solve. We worked closely with ships in the areas where we were operating to help us get things; especially medications. MSC CENT really helped coordinate things for us. They were able to get us the things we needed. They really came through for us.”



Perry, along with the MSC fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) and the Strike Group operated in the Persian Gulf in support of Central Command during a tense time with Iran. It also participated in maritime exercise Malabar 2020 alongside Indian, Australian and Japanese ships. The carrier strike group participated in dual-carrier operations with the USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike groups as well as operating in the South China Sea.

According to Perdue, while his crew don’t expect awards, when someone takes notice and recognizes them for a job well done, it goes a long way and boosts morale.



“This award is definitely a good recognition for the crew’s hard work and dedication,” said Perdue. “This is a highly professional, hard-working, bunch of men and women, who supported a very tough deployment. They deserve to have their work recognized, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”



According to the Navy, is awarded to Department of the Navy and U.S. Marine Corps civilians who, while serving in a capacity within the Navy or Maine Corps, are to be recognized for sustained performance or specific achievement of a superlative nature at the equivalent level of the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal awarded to military personnel.



The award consists of a certificate and citation signed by the activity head, the medal on a suspension ribbon, and a lapel emblem. The award is the fifth highest Navy civilian award, ranking just behind the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal, and before the Navy Certificate of Achievement.



Perry is currently providing logistics support to the United States Navy in the eastern Pacific area of operation.

