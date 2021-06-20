F.E. Warren, Cheyenne host family weekend

The 90th Missile Wing partnered with the city of Cheyenne to let families see the diverse missions of the wing, different businesses and experience a historic downtown trolley tour during the family weekend event in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 18-20, 2021.



The purpose of the event showcased the mission and connect families with the mission and the community.



“We wanted to connect our F.E. Warren families to the diverse mission set the 90th Missile Wing provides in support and defense of our country and to make our Cheyenne community smaller through partnership events,” said Capt. Emily Doering, wing event coordinator.



Seven units opened their doors to showcase their mission, including the 90th Operations Group, 90th Security Forces Group, 90th Civil Engineer Squadron, 90th Force Support Squadron, 37th Helicopter Squadron and 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron. The community of Cheyenne offered free historical downtown trolley tours and businesses opened their doors for all of the families visiting over the weekend.



“It takes more than the Airmen to power our mission here at F. E. Warren,” Doering said. “It takes our families, friends and community partners. Without their love and support, we would not have the foundation we need to foster resiliency, focus and the strategic thinking necessary to maintain our A-game on the world stage.”



Event organizers want to give special thanks to a few people who made this event possible.



“I would like to thank Andi Jaspersen, Visit Cheyenne; Lisa Maney, Cheyenne Adopt an Airman program; Scott Fox, Air Force Association Cowboy Chapter; Luke Survis, 90 MW community services flight chief, 1st Lt. Emily Seaton, 90 MW Public Affairs Office, and all of the Airmen and units who helped make this event possible,” Doering said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 Story ID: 399357 Location: US