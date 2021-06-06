World War II Communion Set Donated to Naval Station Norfolk

By ACAN Amy Hudek, Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

NORFOLK, Va. (June 6, 2021)- On the 77th D-Day Anniversary, Naval Station Norfolk Chaplain, Jason Gregory, held communion during a Protestant service using a communion set that was used by Chaplain Benson Cozby Barrett in World War II and the Korean War. It was donated to Naval Station Norfolk by Barrett’s daughter, Bedryl Erdal.

Communion is the service of Christian worship at which bread and wine are consecrated and shared.

This set included objects such as candles, a chalice, hymnal books, linens, and communion wafers dated back to 1952.

Benson Cozby Barrett was born in Norcross, Georgia in 1915. He initially joined the Coast Guard but after a year, he decided to join the Navy as a chaplain. He obtained a degree as a minister at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. He then attended Navy chaplain school in Williamsburg, Virginia in 1943.

In 1944, Barrett received his first orders as a chaplain on the USS Lamar, an attack transport ship that was used to carry troops, supplies, and vehicles for combat forces. It was stationed in Pearl Harbor during World War II and was involved in the Invasion of Guam, the Battle of Leyte, and the Invasion of Lingayen Gulf.

“My dad would be pleased to know his kit is being used at Naval Station Norfolk,” describes Mrs. Erdal. “It seemed like the right thing to do. One of his homeports was there; he was in Yorktown as a chaplain. Virginia had a special spot in his heart.”

Chaplain Barrett would carry this set to different ships by being transported from ship to ship using a cable and a bosun’s chair.

Barrett passed away in 2013 at the age of 98. He received the Navy Commendation Medal, Victory over Japan Medal, Victory in Pacific Medal, and was given a medal by the Philippine government.

“This is not just a historical artifact, this is a connection to the past and will still be used for many years to come,” said Chaplin Gregory. “Troops used this exact kit. It may have been the last time some took communion from this kit. It hasn’t been used since 1962.”

Gregory describes receiving the set as a “privilege”. He would like to carry on Chaplain Barrett’s legacy.

“We will use this set periodically for special events such as the Navy’s Birthday, Four Chaplains Sunday, and the anniversary of Pearl Harbor,” said Gregory.

