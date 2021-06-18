USFFC Hosts Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium

NORFOLK--U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) hosted a Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium (ELS) on Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads in Norfolk, Virginia, June 14-17.



The USFFC Fleet Chief Petty Officer Training Team, together with USFFC's Fleet Master Chief Rick O'Rawe, hosted 17 command master chiefs for a three-day seminar designed to introduce unit-level command master chiefs to the knowledge and expertise needed to integrate into a flag or general officer's staff.



As senior enlisted leaders shift from tactical commands (unit) to the flag level (operational/strategic), responsibilities and roles change significantly, which requires different thinking to support of the bigger picture.



“These outstanding leaders represent the best of our surface, air, submarine, expeditionary and reserve forces,” said Command Master Chief Paul J. Davenport, Fleet CPO Training Team. “They were hand-selected by their prospective TYCOM to take part in a course that is paramount to their long-term development and overall success.”



In addition to Davenport, the training team supplied a lineup of guest speakers who provided in-depth knowledge on flag-level organizations and functions, and an understanding of commander's perspectives.



“Honestly, what I am bringing back is how I can prepare my current commander, future commanders going forward, on prepping the battle field and what they are going into on the decision space,” said Command Master Chief Aaron Ryan of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit One.



Attendees gained perspective on personnel development and allocation, global force management, threats facing our military, and staff functions and relationships, as well as informational briefs from Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, USFFC, Matthew H. Swartz, USFFC’s executive director and chief of staff, and other USFFC civilian and military staff.



“This is an amazing professional development opportunity, one that I wish was available to me earlier in my career as a CMC,” said O’Rawe. “The perspective they’ve gained this week will be invaluable to them and the support they provide the commander, our Navy and our Sailors.”



Supporting the commander and making the best decisions for our Sailors is no easy task, which is why the training team brought in a panel of retired fleet master chiefs along with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith, and the seventh MCPON Duane R. Bushey, to answer questions and offer their unique perspectives.







Command Master Chief Sharon Kinloch of Navy Operational Support Center, San Antonio, was so enthralled with the amount of information provided, she encourages those who haven’t attended to get on the list.



“If you know someone who is going through the symposium, have them submit your name for the next class,” said Kinloch. “Leadership is powerful, knowledge is powerful, and I will tell you the more you read and the more you engage, it will make you a better Sailor and a better leader,” said Kinloch.



USFFC mans, trains, equips, certifies and employs combat-ready naval forces capable of conducting prompt, sustained naval, joint, and combined operations in support of U.S. national interests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 16:23 Story ID: 399283 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFFC Hosts Senior Enlisted Executive Leadership Symposium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.