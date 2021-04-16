Atlantic Trident 2021, an operational and tactical-level tri-lateral field training exercise hosted by France, will take place at Mont-de-Marsan Air Force Base, France, from May 17-28, 2021.



Atlantic Trident 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise involving service members from the U.S., France and the U.K.



Aircraft planned to participate in the exercise include U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, and U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft; French Air and Space Force Rafale, KC-135 Stratotanker, A330 Phenix and E3-F Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft; and Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning, Eurofighter Typhoon, E-3D Sentry and A330 Voyager aircraft.



The exercise aims to enhance fourth and fifth generation integration, combat readiness, fighting capabilities and provides participants the opportunity to test and improve shared technical and tactical knowledge, while conducting complex air operations in a contested multinational joint forces environment.



Scheduled training will involve a combination of flight operations and computer-assisted scenarios.



The information included in this release is subject to change with short notice due to the dynamic global COVID-19 situation.



Media interested in covering the exercise must provide their intent to cover by May 3, 2021 to USAFE-AFAFRICA Public Affairs or Capt Erik Anthony by email at usafepao.pao@us.af.mil or erik.anthony.1@us.af.mil in order to provide ample time for media accreditation.



For more information, contact U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Public Affairs at +49 06371-47-6558 or email usafepao.pao@us.af.mil or usafepa.pastaffdutyofficer@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 07:06 Story ID: 394236 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Atlantic Trident 2021, by Capt. Erik Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.