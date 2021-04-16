190th FS wins Hawgsmoke Overall

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. —



The 190th Fighter Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, outperformed 12 units to win the Top Overall Team Award during the Hawgsmoke 2021 competition April 16.



The 3-day event consisted of various competitions that tested maintenance, weapons load crews and pilots on their execution of skill in a fast-paced environment.



“It was awesome. Overall, we came together as a group of A-10 pilots with great camaraderie and esprit de corps for the mission that we are focused on,” said Lt. Col. Jason ‘Jodi’ Cobb, 190th Fighter Squadron A-10 instructor pilot. “It’s really exciting to get together with people that we don’t ever get to see and go do what we do, it’s surreal. It’s really a high honor in order to (be a part of) Hawgsmoke.”



The challenging events sharpened the participants tactics and procedures, and ultimately increased camaraderie within the A-10 community.



“We couldn’t do it without maintenance—they’re the backbone of what we do,” said Cobb. “We rely on them to get the aircraft ready with weapons uploads and maintenance, so that we’re 100 percent capable for what we need to do.”



Hawgsmoke brings Airmen from across the globe together; collectively, their sights are set on winning, but remembering those that paved the way is at the forefront of their minds.



“This event is steeped with history because it was founded by a community of highly capable, and motivated warfighters,” said Col. Ryan Haden, 23d Fighter Group commander. “We have an incredible community that is not only maintaining, but growing, and a distinct culture that is worth nurturing.”



All A-10 units will have the chance to prove themselves in the next Hawgsmoke, projected to be at the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard in 2023.



The winners of each award are as follows:



Top Overall Flying Team, Skull Flight, 190th Fighter Squadron



Top Tactical Team, Skull Flight, 190th FS



Top BSA, Skull Flight, 190th FS



Individual Top Gun Overall, Capt. Taylor “Pistol” Price, 104th FS



Individual Top Gun Dive Bomb, Lt. Col. Aaron “Puff” Palan, 358th FS



Individual Top Gun Low Bomb, Capt. Taylor “Pistol” Price, 104th FS



Individual Top Gun Strafe, Capt. Taylor “Petrie” Bye, 75th FS



Weapons Load Competition, Staff Sgt. Riley McIrvin, Airman 1st Class Maria Bermudez and Senior Airman Najee King, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit



Marshalling Award, 354th AMU, RANK Derek Delouch



Overall Maintenance Award, 104th AMU.

