Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVFAC Pacific Awards $80 Million Contract for Work in the Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Story by KRISTA CUMMINS 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded an $80 million indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) modification contract Apr. 15 to AECOM Technical Services, Inc., of Los Angeles, Calif., for architect-engineering services for environmental actions at various locations within the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations.

    The additional capacity will support the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Program, which is dedicated to environmental protection and stewardship through responsive, sustainable solutions to ensure Navy readiness.

    The term of the contract is not to exceed five years with an expected completion date of August 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 16:23
    Story ID: 394208
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Pacific Awards $80 Million Contract for Work in the Pacific, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT