NAVFAC Pacific Awards $80 Million Contract for Work in the Pacific

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded an $80 million indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) modification contract Apr. 15 to AECOM Technical Services, Inc., of Los Angeles, Calif., for architect-engineering services for environmental actions at various locations within the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations.



The additional capacity will support the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Program, which is dedicated to environmental protection and stewardship through responsive, sustainable solutions to ensure Navy readiness.



The term of the contract is not to exceed five years with an expected completion date of August 2022.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 16:23 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US