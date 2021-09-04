AETC Security Forces leaders visit IAAFA

Photo By Vanessa Adame | Col. Leonard Rose, Air Education and Training Command Chief of Security Forces, greets...... read more read more Photo By Vanessa Adame | Col. Leonard Rose, Air Education and Training Command Chief of Security Forces, greets a student of the surveillance and reconnaissance team course with a fist bump March 24, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Security forces officials toured the 318th and 837th Training Squadrons during a visit to the Inter-American Air Forces Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Air Education and Training Command Security Forces officials met with leaders of the Inter-American Air Forces Academy here March 24, in an effort to learn more about the academy’s resources and help provide additional training opportunities for instructors.



Col. Leonard Rose, AETC Chief of Security Forces, and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Granum, Security Forces Manager, met with Col. José Jiménez Jr., IAAFA Commandant, and international force protection leaders to discuss IAAFA’s mission in providing education and training to 23 partner nations, with a focus on security forces.



“I think the visit went extremely well,” said Master Sgt. Ricardo Alonso, 837th Training Squadron flight chief. “Col. Rose and Chief Granum were thoroughly impressed, not only by the Security Forces mission here at IAAFA, but by the all-encompassing training and opportunities offered to our partner nations and allies.”



The security forces officials toured the 318th and 837th TRS, getting a look at training equipment used by hundreds of international students each year. At the 837th TRS, students led an active-shooter simulation in a virtual exercise that concluded with Rose recognizing those students with a commander’s coin.



The visit included a vehicle assault demonstration at the Security Forces Training Complex, executed by a special reaction team in full gear using M4 rifles and M9 pistols. There, the colonel recognized partner nation guest instructor Intendente Alexander Pacheco, Colombian Air Forces, for his commitment to the mission. Rose then spoke to the IAAFA cadre, which he said provided him a renewed understanding of the academy.



“Coming out here is awesome,” Rose said. “I didn’t know the impact that it had on the country and our relationship with those countries.”