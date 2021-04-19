NY and NJ Homeland Response Force trains again after COVID-forced break

Photo By Capt. Avery Schneider | Staff Sgt. Sarah Silvernail, Tech. Sgt. Lacey Kehlenbeck and Staff Sgt. Daniel Hotter,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Avery Schneider | Staff Sgt. Sarah Silvernail, Tech. Sgt. Lacey Kehlenbeck and Staff Sgt. Daniel Hotter, members of the 107th Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT) listen to a search and extraction brief during a Homeland Response Force collective training event in East Amherst, New York on April 17. The Airmen are assigned as part of the FEMA Region II HRF, and are tasked with the recovery of decedents from inside contaminated areas during the first hours and days of natural or manmade disasters. (Army National Guard Photo by Capt. Avery Schneider) see less | View Image Page

East Amherst, N.Y. — After a year and a half of no large-scale training due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 200 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from New York and New Jersey trained together to respond to Chemical, Biological, Radiological or Nuclear incidents April 16-17.



They are members of the FEMA Region II Homeland Response Force, known as the HRF.



The team is trained to find and rescue victims and provide security, decontamination, medical treatment and command and control in support of local first responders during the first hours and days of a natural or manmade disaster.



The team spent the weekend honing their skills on the grounds of A. J. Jureck American Legion Post 1672 and the neighboring Erie County Fire Center.



But the last time they were able to practice as a whole unit was just four months before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. Across the country in 2020, National Guard units like those that make up the Region II HRF saw their regular training schedules sidelined by the demands of massive COVID response missions and limitations on in-person training to prevent the spread of the virus.



But for two days, members of the HRF’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Task Force got to dust off their equipment and refresh their skills in a collective training exercise focused on operating as a team.



Training for the first time in a long time



In a typical year, elements of the task force would have dedicated time in their normal training schedules to reinforcing skills for the HRF mission, and would have taken part in two collective training events.



“Normally, when we come in, the longest it’s been for anybody is six months and it comes right back. But after not doing that for almost two years, it’s pretty tough,” said Army Capt. Christopher Schrader, commander of the task force’s Search and Extraction element.



Those training events would traditionally be overseen by external evaluators grading specific tasks and timing. But Army Lt. Col. William Snyder, Commander of the CBRN Task Force, said he wanted this event to be built on lower-stress conditions, with a goal of rebuilding cohesion. So the training was designed and evaluated internally by the task force.



“We’re taking today as a crawl,” Snyder said on day one of the training.

He kept an eye on his watch, though, monitoring the time it took to set up the task force’s footprint of more than a dozen tents and trailers and get operations under way. The official standard is 150 minutes.



After setup on day one, most of the task force practiced ongoing command and control, support operations, and the decontamination and treatment of casualties and HRF personnel. Civilian role players acted as wounded individuals being evacuated from the site of an explosion.



In addition to being the first time the task force got back to collective training, this event was made unique by the people who participated in it.



A year after COVID response for the 107th Fatality Search and Recovery Team



For the 107th Attack Wing's Fatality Search and Recovery Team or FSRT, it marked a return to collective training after the one year anniversary of New York’s COVID response. The Air Guardsmen of the FSRT was assigned to one of the toughest roles of the COVID mission, helping New York City’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner with the dignified removal of remains of people who died from the disease.



“There was a certain bond that was created when everybody was in New York doing something that’s really never been done before,” said Capt. Shawn Lavin, leader of the FSRT.



At the training, FSRT members practiced dealing not only with the remains of people, but doing so under CBRN conditions.



“It was just really good to see again how serious they take their job but, then again, see them really doing the nuanced stuff that we probably didn’t do in New York City,” Lavin said.



Training with a real life Civil Support Team



In most HRF collective training events, the role of civil support teams – specialized units that train full-time, year-round to be the first into a disaster zone – is played by notional characters and made-up information. In this exercise, the CBRN Task Force was joined by the real 2nd Civil Support Team, based out of Scotia, New York.



“I’ve been on the CST for 12 years. I only remember one other time where we actually trained within the HRF exercise,” said Air Force Maj. Ron McCarthy, Medical Operations Officer for the 2nd CST.



“We bring down all sorts of chemical, radiological, and analytical equipment to detect what’s down there. We also have our recon team that can also go down there and take samples,” explained Army Capt. Salvatore Scannapieco, nuclear medical science officer for the 2nd CST.



The CST conducted a detailed inspection of a mock incident site at a nearby fire training center. They reported their findings to the task force’s search and extraction and command and control elements, for each to be better-informed about the kinds of hazards they could be dealing with.



The benefit of civilian experience



Every member of the task force’s Search and Extraction element, which is provided by by Bravo Company of the 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, based in Lockport, New York, goes through certification at the Urban Search and Rescue Extractor course at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



The weekend collective training event for the Search and Extraction element, known as S&E for short, served as an opportunity to build on that certification by bringing civilian experience into play, and drawing on a deep base of institutional knowledge.



During round-robin training on shoring techniques, breaching and breaking obstacles, lifting and hauling materials, disaster site reconnaissance, and rescue and evacuation of casualties, the S&E members were mentored by Ronnie Sallee, a retired firefighter who responded to the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1995. He now works as a civilian contractor, sharing his expertise in search and extraction with HRFs all across the country.



"Gravity is a building's worst nightmare. Even from the time they build it, it's trying to come down,” Sallee taught the S&E members.

He watched as they successfully measured buildings, cut materials, and built braces to shore up structures – in plain combat uniforms on day one, and in full protective suits, gloves, and masks on day two.



“I'm telling you, I'm impressed with these guys," said Salee.



The experience of the S&E members, themselves, goes beyond what they learn at the Extractor course. It even goes beyond their traditional Army training as combat engineers. They brought valuable experience to the training site from civilian careers as general contractors and electricians, and personal hobbies like rock climbing.



The S&E element’s senior noncommissioned officer, 1st Sgt. Stephen Campbell, brought a vast knowledge of rope rescue from his civilian job as a member of the New York State Parks Police’s high angle rescue teams.



“It’s about finesse, not muscle,” Campbell told his Soldiers while practicing ascents and descents on a five-story building.



What’s next



On day one, site setup for the task force lasted more than an hour past the 150 minute standard. On day two, there was drastic improvement.



“We almost hit our 150 minutes. We actually were over by 15 minutes [on day two],” said Snyder. “When we get together again in November, I think we’re going to be able to meet that time.”



November is the next collective training event for the HRF and the CBRN Task Force. They’ll travel to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst for a larger-scale evaluation. Between now and then, they’ll continue to refine their skills and procedures during drill weekends and annual training.



The total CBRN Task Force incorporates Army and Air National Guardsmen from New York and New Jersey.



- Command and Control is provided by the headquarters staff of the Army National Guard’s 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), based in Buffalo, New York.

- Search and Extraction is conducted by Bravo Company of the Army National Guard’s 152nd BEB, based in Lockport, New York.

- Decontamination is conducted by Alpha Company of the Army National Guard’s 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, based in Dunkirk, New York.

- Medical support is provided by the 105th Medical Group, part of the Air National Guard’s 105th Airlift Wing, based in Newburgh, New York.

- Decedent recovery is conducted by the 107th Fatality Search and Recovery Team, part of the Air National Guard’s 107th Attack Wing, based in Niagara Falls, New York.

- Communications support is provided by the Joint Incident Site Communications Capability (JISCC), part of the Air National Guard’s 105th Airlift Wing, based in Newburgh, New York.

- A CBRN Assistance and Support Element is provided by the Army National Guard’s 50th Chemical Company based in Somerset, New Jersey and 154th Quartermaster Company, based in Sea Girt, New Jersey.

The HRF and its CBRN Task Force is responsible for support to New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.