COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available to All Eligible DOD Beneficiaries

As of today, April 19, 2021, any Department of Defense (DoD) beneficiary 18-years-old or more (16-years-old for the Pfizer vaccine) is eligible to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a local military treatment facility.



DOD beneficiaries and other individuals who are eligible and authorized by the DOD to get a vaccine through the DOD can go to https://www.tricare.mil/vaccineappointments and follow the links to the appropriate location to make an appointment.



The DOD is currently providing the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the specific brand of vaccine for appointments may vary depending on what the hospital or clinic has available. The FDA and CDC recommend pausing the use of the Janssen vaccine on April 13 after the reports of “rare and severe” blood clots. The Defense Health Agency and the Military Health System immediately implemented their guidance and is not currently administering the Janssen vaccine.



Vaccines save lives and the CDC recommends Americans should continue to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The danger of COVID-19 disease outweighs the risk of serious side effects from a vaccine.



Safe COVID-19 vaccines were developed through a century of vaccine experience; technology that had been studied for two decades; a prototype coronavirus vaccine already in development at NIH; and tens of thousands of volunteers for clinical trials that enabled rapid accumulation of data on safety and effectiveness. Millions of Americans have already received COVID-19 vaccines, and all COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be intensely monitored for safety.



Individuals who still have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines should speak with their health care provider or can call the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), option 1 in the United States or visit www.mhsnurseadviceline.com for country-specific phone numbers outside the United States.



The FDA and CDC also have a significant amount of information available to anyone interested in learning more about the COVID19 vaccines.



FDA Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine factsheets: https://go.usa.gov/xAmcE



FDA Moderna COVID-19 vaccine factsheets: https://go.usa.gov/xAmcV



CDC COVID-19 vaccine page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 13:48 Story ID: 394177 Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available to All Eligible DOD Beneficiaries, by CDR Denver Applehans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.