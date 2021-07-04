Corpus Christi Corpsman named region Sailor of the Year

A Hospital Corpsman assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi was recently selected as the Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Sailor of the Year.



HM2 Jerrilyn Yao is assigned to NMRTC-Corpus Christi as the leading petty officer for the clinic’s Clinical Support Services directorate, and was selected as the region’s Sailor of the Year from 24 nominees spanning more than 20 commands.



In the package nominating Yao, NMRTC Corpus Christi Commanding Officer, Capt. Eric Evans lauded Yao for her leadership and commitment to the command and beyond.



“Petty Officer Yao is a beacon to the Sailors placed under her charge, and her leadership has significantly impacted every Sailor at the command, the NAS Corpus Christi base and the local community,” Evans said. “She embodies the term ‘Lead by Example,’ instilling and expecting professionalism in the clinical environment.”



Currently deployed to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, providing medical and operational support to the Navy’s Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yao says learning of her selection as the Sailor of the Year was a humbling experience.



“When I received the call from Capt. Evans, I was rendered speechless,” Yao said. “All of the memories of the challenges I had overcome suddenly came rushing back to me all at once. I was truly overwhelmed.”



In addition to her primary duties as a leading petty officer and as a laboratory technician, Yao is active in the command, filling a variety of collateral duties. She has served as the command volunteer coordinator, president of the South Texas Multicultural Association, Hospital Corpsman Basic Skills evaluator, and other duties focused on improving the personal and professional lives of Sailors and staff throughout the command. Yao says being involved in the command not only helps others, but makes her better at her job as well.



“I like to connect with others on a more personal level, and encourage others to get out of their comfort zone,” Yao said. “Being active in the command, I’m able to network with my Shipmates and create positive relationships around me.”



Always a mentor, Yao is passionate about leading junior Sailors and inspiring them to succeed. When asked what advice she would give her shipmates looking to get ahead in the Navy, Yao says perseverance is key, but that maintaining a healthy work-life balance should not be ignored.



“Stay hungry, stay humble, and don’t ever think that your dedication and hard work goes unnoticed,” Yao said. “Also, please don’t forget to take care of yourself.”



Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi and its Naval Branch Health Clinics located in Kingsville and Fort Worth provide ambulatory care services to more than 13,000 enrolled patients comprised of military active duty, their family members, retirees and their family members in South Texas and Dallas/Fort Worth. In addition, the command's San Antonio Detachment provides primary care services to our Navy students at the Medical Education and Training Campus, Fort Sam Houston, and case management services and medical board management to our Navy and Marine Corps Wounded, Ill and Injured Warriors at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

