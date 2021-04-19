USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) Deploys in Support of British Carrier Task Group 21

Courtesy Photo | The full United Kingdom (UK) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) assembled at sea on 04...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The full United Kingdom (UK) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) assembled at sea on 04 October, 2020. The (CSG) is led by Her Majesty's Ship Queen Elizabeth and includes flotilla of destroyers and frigates from the UK, the Netherlands, the USS The Sullivans, and 15 F-35B Lightning II's from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 and the UK's 617 Squadron. The Navy-Marine Corps team is humbled and proud to represent the United States and serve alongside our United Kingdom counterparts. (Royal Navy Photo by LPhot Alker) see less | View Image Page

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), departed Mayport, Apr. 19, for deployment to participate in HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) Strike Group.



The inclusion of U.S. forces in the strike group will improve expeditionary capabilities and interoperability between NATO allies, demonstrating the United States’ commitment to the NATO alliance.



“It is an honor to sail in this elite multi-national strike group on the frontline demonstrating a fully integrated force that showcases the special relationship that our countries have,” said Cmdr. David Burkett, commanding officer of The Sullivans. “USS The Sullivans' namesakes would be extremely proud of us as we boldly show that, We Stick Together!”



The Sullivans recently participated in a successful Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) alongside the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) that included a NATO vignette and training with SEALS from an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Group.



The vignette, developed by Carrier Strike Group Four (CSG 4) and Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence (CJOS COE), consisted of familiarity training designed to facilitate Allied maritime interoperability and integration, in practical terms using NATO procedures, messaging formats and chat capabilities.



The vignette developed and refined a clear list of interoperability requirements for future Navy force generation, and improved Allied maritime Command and Control (C2) linkages.



“To ensure truly effective deterrence and defense in the North Atlantic, we need to make sure that the navies of NATO can work as one team, and that means interoperability is vital,” said Commodore Tom Guy, Royal Navy, deputy director CJOS COE. “This NATO vignette has been a great step forward in pursuing allied interoperability. CJOS COE looks forward to continuing to develop this for future deploying Strike Groups.”



In Oct. 2020, USS The Sullivans participated in U.K.-led exercise Joint Warrior 20-2 as part of HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) Strike Group. The exercise provided pre-deployment opportunities for the international strike group.



U.S. 2nd Fleet exercises operational authorities over assigned ships, aircraft, and landing forces on the East Coast and the Atlantic. When directed, C2F conducts exercises and operations within the U.S. European Command area of operations as an expeditionary fleet, providing Naval Forces Europe an additional maneuver arm to operate forces dynamically in theater.



