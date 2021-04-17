USS Carter Hall arrives at Plymouth, England

PLYMOUTH, England –The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), operating as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group (IWOARG), arrived at Plymouth, England for a maintenance and logistics stop, April 17, 2021.

Carter Hall made its stop after several weeks at sea transiting the Atlantic Ocean. In Plymouth, the ship is receiving food, parts and supplies during its routine maintenance stop in Plymouth.

“USS Carter Hall is always grateful to be received in welcoming ports among our allies,” said Cmdr. LaDonna Simpson, Carter Hall’s commanding officer. “Working port visits, such as this, further solidify our partnerships and commitments going forward. Additionally, the maintenance capability provided keeps Carter Hall in our top readiness condition ensuring we are ready for any mission.”

Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

The IWOARG consists of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Carter Hall and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17).

Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU mission is to provide the United States with a forward-deployed, amphibious force-in-readiness capable of executing missions across the full spectrum of combat and military operations other than war, and consists of four basic elements, the Command Element, Ground Combat Element, Air Combat Element and the Logistics Combat Element.

The 24th MEU consists of a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced.

The combined IWOARG and 24th MEU have roughly 3,700 Sailors and Marines. They are deployed to the SIXTHFLT AOR in support of regional NATO Allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. For the latest details about USS Carter Hall follow: USS Carter Hall on Facebook.

