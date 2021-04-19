Army works to modernize medical equipment for Soldiers on Korean Peninsula

Courtesy Photo | Pallets of medical equipment are prepared for distribution in support of Eighth Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pallets of medical equipment are prepared for distribution in support of Eighth Army medical units. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CARROLL, South Korea -- U.S. Army medical logisticians are working to ensure Soldiers on the Korean Peninsula have the latest and most effective medical devices available.



Over the past three years, the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency and U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity have teamed up to execute numerous missions to modernize medical equipment sets and individual devices for Eighth Army medical units.



Medical devices being replaced include X-ray machines, suction apparatus, surgical sterilizers and more. Units supported ranged from area support medical and ground ambulance companies to dental, optometry and veterinarian units.



According to Jude Corpuz, a regional manager with USAMMDA, the devices had reached the end of their life cycle and could no longer be supported by medical maintenance depots or manufacturers.



“The modernization of the medical equipment sets are in coordination to support the latest medical equipment issued and better health care capability,” Corpuz said.



USAMMA’s Materiel Fielding Team, or MFT, enlisted the help of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command along with USAMMA, to assist with the reception, transportation, storage and security of equipment shipped to the peninsula.



USAMMC-K and the 563rd Medical Logistics Company, a tenant unit at the center, supported the MFT with more than 500 pallets of equipment and supplies valued at over $30 million.



“The leadership, professionalism, knowledge and expertise of the Soldiers and civilian staff project a high standard of customer service and relations excellence, supporting increased medical readiness across the peninsula,” said Master Sgt. Nelson Rodriguez, a non-commissioned officer in charge for USAMMC-K.



Corpuz said the collaboration between USAMMC-K, USAMMA and USAMMDA has been excellent in support of the warfighter in Korea.



“The logistical support provided by USAMMC-K, 563rd Medical Logistics Company and the 65th Medical Brigade … is critical in providing the assets available during the scheduled unit’s modernization fielding,” he said.



The mission is expected to be completed in May.