Winning battles by moving Earth

Photo By Sgt. Julian Padua | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment digs dirt using an armored...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Julian Padua | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment digs dirt using an armored bulldozer during Dragoon Ready 21 at the Hohenfels Training Area, April 17, 2021. Daily training, conducted in realistic environments, under realistic circumstances, ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Julian Padua) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany-- The Regimental Engineer Squadron of 2nd Cavalry Regiment em-ployed earth-moving engineers during exercise Dragoon Ready 21 to establish favorable fighting conditions for 2nd Cav. Regt. at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, April 17-19.



The RES plays an important role within the regiment in the fight against an enemy. Among the various methods of enemy advancement deterrence, one is using earthmovers to create a berm and trench capable of stopping unwanted vehicle traffic.



“We need to fight them where we want to fight them, not where they want to fight us,” said 2nd Lt. Parker Haley, assigned to 2nd platoon, Beast Troop, RES. “It’s my job to put them in that position, where we want them to be.”



Once the unit establishes occupancy, they make a plan on how to protect it. Decreasing the av-enues of approach for the enemy to attack makes that job easier.



“Whatever the commander wants, we shape the battlefield to their intent,” said Staff Sgt. Gui-ellmo Sanchez, a platoon sergeant assigned to Beast Troop, RES.



The more obstacles that the engineers use, the better.



“We want this area to be so undesirable for the enemy to cross through that they will just find another way to us,” said Haley.



As is the case in many training environments, Haley said this training helped develop he and his Soldiers.



“Dragoon Ready has not only been a learning experience for my Soldiers, but also for myself,” said Haley. “I’ve never been on a large-scale exercise like this before, so it’s not only very educa-tional for my Soldiers who get to utilize all of the gear and equipment that they’re trained on, but it’s also for me, the individual whose leading them in the field.”



Dragoon Ready 21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led exercise, which provides the 2nd Cav. Regt. with the opportunity to enhance readiness and train on its core tasks.



“You train as you fight, and this is an excellent space to do that in. I’m glad that we have this opportunity,” said Haley