USS IWO JIMA Receives Replenishment-At-Sea

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG), received replenishment-at-sea from Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), April 11, 2021.



Iwo Jima took on more than 337 thousand gallons of fuel for the ship and 340 pallets of food, parts, and supplies, extending the ship’s range and increasing mission capability. These supplies support not only the ships company but also all of the 24th MEU that are embarked on the IWO.



To help keep ships on station, Supply completed rapid refueling and replenishments-at-sea. Civilian mariners onboard Supply can provide millions of gallons of fuel to multiple ships in a day.



Supply is one of MSC’s largest combat logistics ships, which means more fuel and supplies for NATO allies and partners.



Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



Supply played a critical role to help protect the health and safety of U.S. and allied nations by allowing ships to remain at sea for long periods of time.



MSC operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships, replenishes U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea and moves military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.



The 24th MEU consists of a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an aviation combat element, Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced.



The Iwo Jima ARG-MEU team is manned, trained and equipped to fulfill amphibious requirements in support of maritime security and stability. Amphibious ready groups and larger amphibious task forces provide military commanders a wide range of flexible capabilities including maritime security operations, expeditionary power projection, strike operations, forward naval presence, crisis response, sea control, deterrence, counter-terrorism, information operations, security cooperation and counter proliferation, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief."



U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



For the latest details about USS Iwo Jima follow: https://www.facebook.com/USSIwoJimaLHD7

