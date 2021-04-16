Travis University of California, Davis residency team win Sim Wars competition

Photo By Senior Airman Cameron Otte | The U.S. Air Force UC Davis Health residency team poses together after winning this...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Cameron Otte | The U.S. Air Force UC Davis Health residency team poses together after winning this year’s SimWars competition April 8, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base. SimWars is an event where teams from the Air Force, Army and Navy compete in three rounds with five different real-life, austere situations and are rated on how well they respond to the emergencies. This year the event was virtual. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The University of California, Davis residency team assigned to David Grant USAF Medical Center, competed in the Government Service Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians Simulation Wars and emerged victorious April 9, 2021, at Travis AFB.



The ‘SimWars’ is an event where teams from the Air Force, Army and Navy compete in three rounds of five different real-life, austere simulated situations. Each team is rated on how well they respond to the emergencies.



This year’s SimWar was performed virtually over Zoom to promote physical distancing due to current COVID-19 restrictions.



“When the Sim War first began, we were all pretty nervous because we weren’t sure what to expect from each event and how well the other teams would perform,” said Capt. Jasmine Neeno, Detachment 088 U.C. Davis Medical Center emergency medicine post graduate, year three. “As we finished each event, our team seemed to get more and more confident as we approached the last round.”



The U.C. Davis residency team consisted of four emergency medical residents, two emergency nurses and one respiratory therapist.



“This competition was made up of a series of mock patient encounters,” said Capt. Kevin Durgun, 60th Medical Group emergency medicine post graduate, year three chief resident. “Our team had to care for five patients over three different encounters.”



These challenges were all set to test how well each team would perform under pressure.



“The first simulated accident was a mock motor vehicle collision and acute traumatic brain injury work up,” said Durgun. “Our second mock encounter was a two-patient event; one was a mock severe pediatric asthma exacerbation and the other was an adult patient with respiratory distress. Our team had to divide and conquer to help both patients in a reasonable amount of time.”



“The final scenario was a mock downrange event, in which we had reports of multiple casualties with limited resources,” explained Durgan. “One patient had a traumatic amputation and shock while the other patient had a gunshot wound to the chest. We had to split into groups for these as well to ensure we were able to save both patients in time.”



The purpose behind SimWars isn’t to see who will win the competition, but to ensure that the medical teams are ready for real-world situations whenever they may arise.



“I’m thankful for my team who worked so hard for this contest, it’s an honor to work alongside them,” said Neeno. “This victory showed that the Air Force takes training very seriously and that our team is a force to be reckoned with.”