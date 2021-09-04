Tripoli Sailors Successfully Test Their Ship

PACIFIC OCEAN – The crew of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) tested multiple shipboard systems and capabilities at sea after completing a six-month depot-level maintenance availability.

During a five-day underway period that concluded April 9, the crew honed processes and procedures that continue to demonstrate the ship’s lethality. Sailors tested the communications suite, power plant, ship maneuvering, small boat operations, and precision anchoring evolutions.

“A fantastic underway period; the crew successfully operated many shipboard systems that we are only able to demonstrate while at sea,” said Tripoli Commanding Officer, Capt. Joel B. Lang.

“We have new Sailors in our department who have never been out to sea,” said Seaman Gregory Schenk from deck department. “We made sure our new team members were trained so all of our evolutions will be successful in the future.”

The ship’s engineering department, provided crucial on-the-job training for both seasoned and newly-minted engineers.

“I'm very proud of the men and women in the department. We pushed the ship hard this underway," said Machinist Mate 1st Class Marc Dechaine from the engineering department. “This shows how important the engineering department is to the success of our ship's mission.”



Navigators in the pilot house demonstrated their ability to guide the ship and keep it and the crew safe during its transit.



"This at sea period has been a great way to refresh our skills,” said Quartermaster 3rd Class Lindsay Dean from the navigation department. “We have had the pleasure of training a new Sailor on her first underway and support her in the way we all are supported by our command.”



From below deck, on the flight deck, or in the hangar bay all aviation teams got their chance to operate in an at sea training environment to demonstrate departmental prowess.

“I just graduated boot camp in February, so being able to do real life foreign object debris (FOD) walk downs, don firefighting equipment, operate the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), and see our ship’s countermeasure wash down systems in action has been an unforgettable experience,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Daniel Palmer. “The aviation community is like one big family.”

"As we move forward, it is clear that this ship and crew will be prepared to meet any challenge,” said Lang.

USS Tripoli is the Navy’s newest America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is assigned to Amphibious Squadron 7.

