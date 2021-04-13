Courtesy Photo | 210413-N-EL867-0227 Newport, R.I. (April 13, 2021) Command Master Chief Baron Randle,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210413-N-EL867-0227 Newport, R.I. (April 13, 2021) Command Master Chief Baron Randle, director, Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA), left, gives Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, a tour of the SEA during a visit to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport R.I., April 13. While onboard NAVSTA Newport, Garvin also visited Navy Supply Corps School, Center for Service Support, Naval Chaplaincy School and Center, and Surface Warfare Schools Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce) see less | View Image Page

NETC Visits Newport Training Commands, Participates in SEA Change of Charge



By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce, Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



NEWPORT, R.I. – Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), visited Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport, Rhode Island, April 12-13.



While aboard NAVSTA Newport, Garvin toured Center for Service Support (CSS), Navy Supply Corps School, Naval Chaplaincy School and Center, Surface Warfare Schools Command, and the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA).



“The foundation of our nation’s naval power is built upon what we do throughout the naval education and training domain, where we rightfully say Fleet Readiness Starts Here,” said Garvin. “What I see happening here at Newport is extraordinary, and it’s truly a team effort, preparing every student who comes through here to fulfill their role in the fleet.”



At each command, Garvin spoke with leadership and staff regarding the current and future status of Navy training as part of MyNavy HR’s pillar of Force Development, including how virtual learning will be used, along with Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL), an aspect of the Navy’s Sailor 2025 initiative.



RRL is a long-term investment in improving individual Sailor performance and enhancing fleet readiness with three major components that address the when, how, and where the Navy trains Sailors. This year’s RRL goal is to deliver the aviation maintenance administrationman (AZ), personnel specialist (PS), yeoman (YN), and yeoman – submarine ratings (YNS), with CSS supporting modernized curriculum development for the PS and YN ratings.



“Being up in Newport, and being part of the massive amount of training effort that is done here, it was a great experience to sit down and talk with the tip of the spear for Navy training,” said Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Submarine Hayden Felt. “He listened to our concerns and gave us the honest answer about how we all have a part in making our training better to get people ready for the fleet.”



During his visit to each learning center and school, Garvin also participated in command ceremonies acknowledging top-performing military and civilian staff members.



At SEA, he joined the staff and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith for a Leadership Hall ribbon cutting event and change of charge ceremony, where Command Master Chief Baron Randle fleeted up from deputy director to relieve Command Master Chief Jason Avin as the director, a very unique role that is comparable to other NETC major commands with Navy captains as commanding officers.



Garvin talked about the importance of SEA and how it ties into building naval power.

“If you begin with the end in mind, your ‘why’ is to produce warfighters, and I can’t think of a more vital place than the Senior Enlisted Academy where we make that true,” said Garvin.



Garvin recognized the SEA staff for being one of the only learning institutions in the military to continue delivering its course of study without any break in classes as they transitioned to a completely virtual course construct due to COVID-19. They also completed a comprehensive curriculum review and rebuild in five months, working closely with MCPON, the leadership mess and fleet leaders. In addition to character development, leadership skills, and decision science, the staff added warrior toughness, a key part of ensuring the Navy team is ready for the fight, individually and collectively.



Garvin commended Avin for his role in advocating for and seeing through to completion the

$1.75 million dollar Leadership Hall auditorium renovation and expansion project that is directly responsible for increasing student throughput which in turn supports senior enlisted advancement requirements.



