    Chicago Harbor lock reopens after five-month north chamber wall reconstruction

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Story by Vanessa Villarreal 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    The Chicago Harbor Lock reopened today after a five-month closure to reconstruct the north chamber wall, and normal lock operations are now in place.

    “Exploratory demolition was conducted and interim repairs completed,” said Tim Kroll, chief, Operations Branch, “Wall resurfacing will continue over the next two winters into the spring of 2024.”

    The Chicago Harbor Lock, located in Chicago and adjacent to Navy Pier, separates the waters of Lake Michigan from the Chicago River. It is one of two entrances from the Great Lakes to the Illinois Waterway System.

    USACE navigation notices can be found at https://ntninotices.usace.army.mil//lpwb/f?p=150:1:0

    Also visit the Chicago Harbor Lock’s Facebook page for information and updates: https://www.facebook.com/ChicagoHarborLock/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 15:57
    Story ID: 394085
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chicago Harbor lock reopens after five-month north chamber wall reconstruction, by Vanessa Villarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

