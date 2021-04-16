Commander, Naval Education and Training Command Visits Naval Submarine School

Photo By Ensign Charles E. Spirtos | Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, receives a...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Charles E. Spirtos | Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, receives a demonstration of trainers employed during Basic Enlisted Submarine School during a visit to Naval Submarine School aboard Naval Submarine Base New London on April 14, 2021. Garvin toured Naval Submarine School facilities to witness how NSS provides battle-ready submariners to the fleet. During his visit, Garvin was briefed on the SLC’s role in maintaining a continuum of learning for submariners, from initial accession training, through commanding officer leadership courses and modernization training. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos) see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, visited students and staff at the Naval Submarine School aboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT on Wednesday, April 14.



Garvin was accompanied by Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, and was greeted by senior leadership of the Submarine Learning Center (SLC) and Naval Submarine School (NSS): Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, Capt. Jack Houdeshell, Cmdr. Karl Hassenfratz, and Command Master Chief Aaron Lee.



Garvin toured the NSS facilities to gain an understanding on the multiple facets of the submarine training pipeline and to witness how SLC and NSS provide battle-ready submariners to the fleet.



During his visit, Garvin was briefed on the SLC’s role in maintaining a continuum of learning for submariners, starting with initial accession training, through commanding officer leadership courses. Garvin also was given a demonstration of SLC’s modernization training technology which allows crews from operational submarines to gain training on new systems boats are modernized with.



“You have been providing ready, relevant learning even before we had a term for it,” Garvin remarked after being briefed on how SLC continuously updates curriculum to ensure maximum fleet readiness.



At the conclusion of the visit, Garvin commended SLC and NSS for maintaining throughput during the COVID-19 pandemic and for ensuring quality of student life during this unprecedented time; and awarded staff members with challenge coins acknowledging their dedication to student success.



The Naval Submarine School builds a foundation upon which officers and enlisted personnel are prepared to develop the competence and proficiency in skills necessary to operate and maintain their submarines. The Naval Submarine School is part of the Navy’s Submarine Learning Center, and is located aboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT.