628 CES Prime BEEF Days

Courtesy Photo | On 17 Mar 21, the 628 CES conducted its monthly expeditionary training at a stock yard at JB Charleston, South Carolina. The day-long exercise focused on vehicle and equipment expeditionary capabilities and prepared the Prime BEEF Airmen Engineers to successfully carry out their mission, whether at home or on deployment. In this photo, SSgt Devin Patterson instructs SrA Torrence Condie, SrA Joseph Coy, and SrA Louis Cortez on the operation of a front-end loader/backhoe (USAF photo by MSgt Wayne Woodard).

CE Weekly Submission by MSgt Wayne Woodard //



On 17 Mar 21, the 628 CES conducted its required expeditionary training at JB Charleston, South Carolina. This monthly effort ensures the squadron’s readiness to carry out the mission at the home station and deployed locations.



As a Prime BEEF squadron, the 628 CES must leverage its capabilities to provide rapid response to emergencies worldwide. Thanks to their intensive training, Prime BEEF Airmen Engineers can successfully put down runways, establish water supply lines, ensure running electricity, and build housing and other facilities to support personnel and aircraft requirements.



The Prime BEEF Council, comprised of Prime BEEF Manager MSgt Wayne Woodard and leaders from the flight and shop levels, organized the March training, which focused on vehicle and equipment expeditionary capabilities. With support from eight Fuels and Electrical shops, the squadron held the training at its CE stock yard. The all-day event offered valuable hands-on experience, allowed for cross-talk amongst all AFSCs, and developed the leadership skills of 200+ military personnel, ranging from young Airmen to seasoned NCOs, SNCOs, and officers.



In addition to these monthly expeditionary training opportunities, the 628 Readiness Flight continually educates Airmen on deployment processes from start to finish to ensure the 628 CES is always ready to carry out the mission.



628th CES Readiness Element members:

Prime BEEF manager (MSgt Wayne Woodard)

Unit Deployment manager (TSgt John Christopher)

Unit Deployment manager (Mrs Nancy Osborne)