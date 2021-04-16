Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    628 CES Prime BEEF Days

    628 CES Prime BEEF Days

    Courtesy Photo | On 17 Mar 21, the 628 CES conducted its monthly expeditionary training at a stock yard...... read more read more

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    CE Weekly Submission by MSgt Wayne Woodard //

    On 17 Mar 21, the 628 CES conducted its required expeditionary training at JB Charleston, South Carolina. This monthly effort ensures the squadron’s readiness to carry out the mission at the home station and deployed locations.

    As a Prime BEEF squadron, the 628 CES must leverage its capabilities to provide rapid response to emergencies worldwide. Thanks to their intensive training, Prime BEEF Airmen Engineers can successfully put down runways, establish water supply lines, ensure running electricity, and build housing and other facilities to support personnel and aircraft requirements.

    The Prime BEEF Council, comprised of Prime BEEF Manager MSgt Wayne Woodard and leaders from the flight and shop levels, organized the March training, which focused on vehicle and equipment expeditionary capabilities. With support from eight Fuels and Electrical shops, the squadron held the training at its CE stock yard. The all-day event offered valuable hands-on experience, allowed for cross-talk amongst all AFSCs, and developed the leadership skills of 200+ military personnel, ranging from young Airmen to seasoned NCOs, SNCOs, and officers.

    In addition to these monthly expeditionary training opportunities, the 628 Readiness Flight continually educates Airmen on deployment processes from start to finish to ensure the 628 CES is always ready to carry out the mission.

    628th CES Readiness Element members:
    Prime BEEF manager (MSgt Wayne Woodard)
    Unit Deployment manager (TSgt John Christopher)
    Unit Deployment manager (Mrs Nancy Osborne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 14:38
    Story ID: 394077
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 628 CES Prime BEEF Days, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Prime BEEF
    USAFCE
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    Airmen Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT