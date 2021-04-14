CNO and MCPON Tour EODGRU 2 STRIKE Facility

Photo By Seaman Christine Montgomery | 210414-N-TC847-1072 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 14, 2021) – Chief Warrant Officer...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Christine Montgomery | 210414-N-TC847-1072 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 14, 2021) – Chief Warrant Officer Four Dirk Palmer, Readiness and Training Officer at Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) Two showcases the command’s STRIKE facility capability to Chief of Naval Operations Mike Gilday onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, April, 14, 2021. Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith toured the EODGRU 2 STRIKE facility and met with EOD operators and Navy divers to discuss capabilities and equipment employed by the force. EOD STRIKE protects individuals and teams in the EOD Force from debilitating stress through adaptability, recovery, and growth across the personal, social, cognitive and physical wellness domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christine Montgomery/released) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH (NNS) – Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and Master Chief of the Navy (MCPON) Russ Smith toured the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) Two Strike facility at Joint Expeditionary Base, Little Creek, Va., April 14, to learn how Navy EOD is focused on providing a holistic approach to training and maintaining long-term health for Navy EOD operators and divers.





Capt. Charles Eckhart, commodore of EODGRU 2, briefed Gilday and Smith on the EOD STRIKE program, which is focused on ensuring operators and divers stay healthier throughout their career.



“STRIKE is a readiness program aimed to advance and protect Navy EOD force health and wellness by reducing the risk of non-combat injuries,” said Eckhart. “The program will build a more capable and resilient EOD force.”





During the brief Eckhart explained that STRIKE aims to shape a culture that prevents injuries by evaluating platoons during four touchpoints in their training cycle; pre-unit level training, post-unit level training, pre-deployment, and post-deployment. STRIKE provides instruction on exercise science, regeneration and recovery, performance nutrition, and guided meditation, in addition to physical and cognitive baselines that identify and monitor issues throughout the operator’s career.



During the tour CNO and MCPON met with the staff of STRIKE, which is made up of two strength and conditioning coaches, two certified athletic trainers, a physical therapist, a nurse case manager, and an embedded mental health team.



"CNO and I always enjoy the opportunity to meet and speak with Sailors," said Smith.



Cmdr. Danyell Brenner, EODGRU 2 psychological health team (PHT) lead and NECC program deputy director stressed the importance of the mental health integration in the STRIKE program to CNO and MCPON.



“The PHT bridges the mind-body connection of STRIKE in social, cognitive, and personal domains,” said Brenner. “Our embedded PHT provides two psychological wellness pathways to operators and divers including the ‘Check Up from the Neck Up’ and psychotherapy that allows us to identify personal stressors and stress-related behaviors, which helps minimize psychological vulnerabilities and increase holistic wellness and training.”



EODGRU 2 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF) that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland.