A memorial and golf scramble was held at the installation golf course, April 9 on Hunter Army Airfield, to honor a respected Soldier for Life and Department of the Army Civilian who passed away.
Family, friends and teammates, came to honor the memory of retired Master Sgt. Steve Williams, the Hunter Army Airfield garrison operations officer and community leader.
“No matter where he went, no matter the circumstances, he loved to help other people…that was Steve Williams,” said Charles Archer, Hunter Army Airfield religious services coordinator. “He motivated us to go beyond ourselves, in order to reach beyond that break.”
Even those who could not attend sent their well wishes and kind words, such as Lt. Col. Dave Escobar, former Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander. “Steve was typically the first to arrive and last to leave, the two places he loved most were his office in the operations center and this golf course,” Escobar said. “Thank you for sharing your energy, your focus and your intellect.”
A beloved member of the garrison team, Williams was also an avid sports enthusiast who played monthly in the Garrison Commander’s Golf scramble. Therefore, as a fitting way to remember Williams, the traveling trophy
has been renamed the Steve D. Williams Memorial Trophy.
According to Lt. Col. Stephan Bolton, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, the trophy and event will be used to pass his story on to all the newcomers as they join the monthly scramble.
Williams is survived by his son, Steven Jr., a daughter, Ashley, and his wife of more than 30 years, Kimberley.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 12:31
|Story ID:
|394058
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hunter remembers teammate, community leader, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT