Hunter remembers teammate, community leader

Photo By Daniel Malta | A memorial and golf scramble at Hunter Golf Course was held April 9 on Hunter Army Airfield to honor garrison employee, Steve Williams, who passed away early last year. Members of the community, family and friends showed up to the event to remember Williams who was an avid sports enthu­siast and community leader.

A memorial and golf scramble was held at the instal­lation golf course, April 9 on Hunter Army Airfield, to honor a respected Soldier for Life and Department of the Army Civilian who passed away.



Family, friends and teammates, came to honor the memory of retired Master Sgt. Steve Williams, the Hunter Army Airfield garrison operations officer and communi­ty leader.



“No matter where he went, no matter the circumstanc­es, he loved to help other people…that was Steve Williams,” said Charles Archer, Hunter Army Airfield religious services coordinator. “He motivated us to go beyond ourselves, in order to reach beyond that break.”



Even those who could not attend sent their well wish­es and kind words, such as Lt. Col. Dave Escobar, former Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander. “Steve was typically the first to arrive and last to leave, the two plac­es he loved most were his office in the operations center and this golf course,” Escobar said. “Thank you for shar­ing your energy, your focus and your intellect.”



A beloved member of the garrison team, Williams was also an avid sports enthusiast who played monthly in the Garrison Commander’s Golf scramble. Therefore, as a fitting way to remember Williams, the traveling trophy



has been renamed the Steve D. Williams Memorial Trophy.



According to Lt. Col. Stephan Bolton, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, the trophy and event will be used to pass his story on to all the newcomers as they join the monthly scramble.



Williams is survived by his son, Steven Jr., a daughter, Ashley, and his wife of more than 30 years, Kimberley.