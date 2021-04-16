Care during COVID-19: Pharmacy Techs recognized for All Star contributions

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Navy COVID-19 Pharmacy All-Star Spotlight… Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Cyrus...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Navy COVID-19 Pharmacy All-Star Spotlight… Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Cyrus Cunningham, assigned to NMRTU Everett, was a ‘Rockstar Lead’ award recipient, nominated for demonstrating what it meant to be resilient, compassionate, dependable and innovative during the pandemic. Cunningham was submitted as one who demonstrated resiliency and showed compassion, direction, and encouragement of their staff, such as encouraging flexible scheduling, being sensitive to personal demands, and prioritizing mentorship. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

When the Navy’s COVID-19 Pharmacy All-Star Spotlight came out in March, 2021, the publication showcased a host of pharmacy technicians in a number of categories.



All of them were nominated by their respective commands for demonstrating what it meant to be resilient, compassionate, dependable and innovative during the pandemic.



Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton had five staff members featured.



From Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Everett, there was Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Cyrus Cunningham, ‘The Rockstar Lead’ award recipient; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Crystal Zamora, ‘The Pursuit of Wellness’ award recipient; and Hospitalman Jessica Moilanen, ‘All Star Tech’ award recipient. From NMRTC Bremerton, Mr. Edward Schulz, ‘The Rockstar Lead’ award recipient; and from NMRTU Bangor, currently at Expeditionary Medical Clinic Isa Air Base, Bahrain, HM1 Benjamin Chapin, ‘The Go Getter’ award recipient.



Lt. Courtney Rafferty submitted Cunningham for the ‘The Rockstar Lead’ award, as one who demonstrated resiliency and showed compassion, direction, and encouragement of their staff, such as encouraging flexible scheduling, being sensitive to personal demands, and prioritizing mentorship.



“NMRTU Everett Pharmacy team, led by Cunningham, anticipated and proactively engaged in shaping policies and procedures early in the pandemic that were critical to protecting patients and staff members. Within weeks, the Pharmacy team closed the very small waiting area and worked closely with base leadership to develop infrastructure, resources and technology to support a fully operational Pharmacy drive-through and curbside pick-up,” wrote Rafferty, also adding that Cunningham implemented new technology to enhance patient experience and help increase overall improved efficiency.



Zamora was nominated for the ‘Pursuit of Wellness’ award by Rafferty, given to those who prioritized well-being efforts throughout the past months and implementing new ways to reduce workplace burnout, chaos and stress.



“During the pandemic, Zamora organized a running team for the Pharmacy, contributing over 225 miles, responsible for one of the highest mileage achievements for the Run Across America Challenge, which resulted in special liberty for all six active duty Sailors on the Pharmacy team. Zamora further reduced stress and workload burden on other members of her Pharmacy team by ensuring an uninterrupted supply chain despite budget restrictions and unexpected staffing shortages. Her can-do spirit and non-stop work ethic in addition to her passion for health and wellness motivated other team members and allowed the NMRTU Pharmacy to deliver uninterrupted care to our entire active duty and retiree patient population safely during a highly stressful period of time,” described Rafferty.



In her submission for Moilanen as ‘All-Star Tech’ award, Rafferty wrote in part, “Moilanen is the true definition of Pharmacy All Star Tech. She seamlessly helps handle over 100 phone calls daily, fills and processes prescriptions all while helping run the drive through pharmacy. She is adept at identifying and solving problems before they propagate. She has an effusive customer service attitude and is truly a credit to the Navy Pharmacy team.”



Schulz was also a ‘Rockstar Lead’ nominee, put in by HM1 Michael LaPenna, NMRTC Bremerton’s Main Pharmacy lead petty officer.



“Mr. Larry Schulz is a phenomenal lead technician! He provided the daily guidance and assignment for technicians to maintain the continuity of daily operations while providing high quality of services for our beneficiaries. During the pandemic, he created alternate department schedules that adhered to command policy of ‘social distancing" while still maintaining the appropriate manning for support command's mission in providing quality patient care,’” wrote LaPenna.



The ‘Go Getter’ award was for those going above and beyond to support their colleagues and patients during the pandemic.



In nominating Chapin, Chief Hospital Corpsman Jose Naranjilla wrote, “As the leading petty officer and sole pharmacy technician assigned to Expeditionary Medical Clinic (EMC) Isa Air Base, Bahrain, HM1 Chapin leads his team of Sailors and soldiers supporting approximately 1,600 forward deployed joint service warfighters. At the forefront of the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command COVID-19 inoculation plan, he coordinated, tracked, and reported the vaccination of 346 service members and base employees across 14 tenant commands.”



Capt. Brandon Hardin, BUMED Pharmacy Specialty Leader, congratulated all nominees.



“I want to thank each and everyone one of you for all you have been able to accomplish during such a challenging moment in history. Your support of and dedication to this community has been crucial to the superior care we have delivered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. You have demonstrated what it means to be resilient, compassionate, dependable, and innovative in the face of uncertainty,” stated Hardin.