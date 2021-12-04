Power through precision

When it comes to accuracy and efficiency, nobodies doing it better than the Airman from the 437th Maintenance Squadron Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory (PMEL).



Airman 1st Class Ayanna Gaines is a test measurement and diagnostic equipment (TMDE) apprentice that supports the mission at Joint Base Charleston.



Like other PMEL technicians, Gaines job entails the calibration and alignment of test equipment through tedious measurements.



PMEL Airmen ensure that virtually every piece of Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic equipment used to perform maintenance at Joint Base Charleston is accurate, safe, reliable, and traceable.



Staff Sergeant Adam Suddeth is the Physical/ Dimensional NCOIC and one of the many technicians ensuring the job is done as accurate and proficient as possible.



“Without PMEL, the measurements taken to maintain our aircraft would not be dependable. Thus, leaving the potential for failure in our ability to be effective in Maintenance,” said Suddeth.



“A1C Gaines is proving herself to be an outstanding airman. She has performed exceptionally well among her peers by being one the highest maintenance action producing technicians while upholding a 100% quality pass rate,” said Suddeth.



Through Gaines’ efforts and hard work she has won a Quarterly Mission Generator Support Award and Senior Airman below the zone.



“She has been impressive in her ability to pick up on tasks quickly, and assist the other airmen around her. Her work ethic and eagerness to be proficient in our job is essential to what we do here,” said Suddeth. “We need airmen like her to continue our mission and foster that culture of excellence for years to come.”



Maintenance is a crucial part of the mission not only in AMC, but across the Air Force. PMEL supports this by providing flight line maintainers with test equipment they can trust to get the job done.



“If maintainers can trust us, then the pilots can trust the maintainers. Then, missions can be completed with confidence knowing the maintenance was done to high standards with the highest standard of equipment,” said Suddeth.

