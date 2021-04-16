MWR Lifeguard Rescues Sailor

GREAT LAKES, Il. (April 16, 2021) A Naval Station Great Lakes Morale, Welfare, and Recreation lifeguard performed an active rescue on a Sailor at the Building 440 indoor pool April 2, 2021.

Sofia Antrim, a Sherwood, Oregon native, sprang into action when a seaman swimming in the deep end of the pool began to actively drown and retrieved him from roughly four feet below the surface. Antrim has been lifeguarding for seven years.

“My coworker and me noticed a weaker swimmer and reminded him to stay in the shallow end of the pool,” said Antrim. “He accidentally swam into the deeper part of the pool and when he attempted to stand up he began to drown.

“Since we were pretty prepared for the rescue it wasn't as jarring as other rescues can be,” said Antrim. “The feeling of adrenaline is still pretty strong though.”

The MWR lifeguard staff train regularly to maintain their skillset as well as their initial lifeguarding class for new staff members. Richard Parks, the MWR aquatics and assistant facility manager for Building 440, stated that Antrim performed the rescue according to the textbook, taking all safety precautions into account for both the victim and the staff. Parks said that the most recent training have been on distressed, active, and drowning rescue skills.

“Thankfully, incidents like this are NOT common in our field,” said Parks. ”Lifeguards are trained to be proactive. The primary purpose of a lifeguard is, was and will always be preventing accidents before they happen! I remind my staff, and any new trainees of this all the time.”

Aside from being a well-trained rescue team, the aquatics staff have a diverse set of responsibilities. Lifeguards serve year round at the indoor pool and seasonally at the base’s Nunn Beach. Staff also offer private and group swim lessons to Sailors and their families as well as perform Second Class Swim Qualifications, a qualification course needed for certain rates and specialties.

“My favorite part about being a lifeguard is teaching swim lessons,” said Antrim. “Guarding the pool or beach is really fun and important but teaching people to swim is so challenging and rewarding. Knowing that I've helped someone learn a vital life and safety skill is really fulfilling.”

These classes allow for Sailors to expand their skillset in a safe environment and be better prepared for the fleet. While swim qualification is a must for Sailors, practicing swimming and floating to safety can be beneficial.

“Lifeguarding helps develop professional skills in team work, communication, and offers lifesaving skills that are valuable far beyond the pool,” said Parks. “We have had lifeguards leave here and take jobs with the likes of TSA, the Illinois Education System, Law Schools and even the Fire Department and EMS. If you are looking for a great opportunity to shape your resume, learn valuable skills and have some fun around the pool or outdoors at a beach, then lifeguarding is for you!”

For more information about MWR or the aquatics program, visit www.navymwrgreatlakes.com.

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

