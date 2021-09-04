Scott showcases 375th AMW to AMC leaders

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, and their spouses visited the 375th Air Mobility Wing April 8-9 to see the wing’s capabilities and recognize Airmen who deliver rapid global mobility.



“I want to start by saying, ‘Thank you!’ Thank you for your dedication to the wing, to the command, and to each other,” said Van Ovost during an all call she hosted with wing Airmen.



Kruzelnick added, “I love being in my backyard and seeing how Team Scott is crushing it.”



Van Ovost also thanked families for the continued resilience they’ve shown while operating during the pandemic, and highlighted multiple star performers across the wing, like Senior Airman Darrin Terry, a medical technician from the 375th Medical Operations Squadron.



“Dedication [and] readiness [define] Senior Airman Darrin Terry,” said Van Ovost. “This young man is owning it.”



Van Ovost highlighted Terry’s recent accomplishments, which included working with 12,000 active duty members and dependents, maintaining over $850,000 of medical services, and enabling over 150 dermatology surgeries.



Van Ovost then stressed why the command’s priorities--develop the force, project the joint force, advance warfighting capabilities and ensure strategic deterrence--are so important.



“The strategic environment has been changing, even in the past three years,” said Van Ovost. “We recognized there are some areas that we can focus on and accelerate to meet this change head-on.”



Kruzelnick spoke on multiple topics such as the importance of being resilient, having good character and maintaining a warfighting mindset.



“Do you know what our biggest competitive advantage over our adversaries is? It’s you,” he said.



Van Ovost asked the audience how the wing could ensure mobility effects are projected into the battlefield. The answer: advancing warfighting capabilities and empowering Airmen.



“That’s what we organize, train and equip for; [to] generate the full-spectrum readiness necessary to give credible capacity over United States Transportation Command, so we can execute our mission,” she said.



After discussing the scale and importance of projecting the joint force, both explained how strategic deterrence is achieved through airlift and air refueling support to the nation’s nuclear capabilities and other means.



“These are no-fail missions, as is ensuring diplomacy,” said Van Ovost. “What you do, we use every day.”



In addition to the all call, the AMC leaders visited multiple units across Scott AFB, whose Airmen demonstrated how they continue to stay battle-ready and ensure mission success.



Taking the time to see the wing’s capabilities and experience how the “Showcase Wing” operates allowed the AMC leaders to recognize the Airmen who continue to drive innovation and deliver rapid global mobility.

