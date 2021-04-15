SERMC Completes USS Farragut Selected Restricted Availability

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) is set for delivery back to service after completing a Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) one day early at Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC).

The Availability commenced in August 2020 and included repairs and modernization required to sustain Farragut’s material condition between overhauls.

“This SRA included an extensive tank package which provided many lessons learned to apply to future availabilities. In addition to the tank work challenges, SERMC was able to overcome structural growth work identified during the availability,” said SERMC Project Manager, David Abrams. “We were able to complete the job on-time despite the growth work which is a credit to all three elements involved: SERMC, Ship’s Force and the contractors.”

The team also provided repairs to the Recovery Assist, Securing & Traversing track. This was critical work needed to ensure the flight deck was prepared for Aviation Facility Certification.

“I came over from SERMC Engineering and this was the first CNO availability that I’ve worked as a PM. I was given a strong team of Shipbuilding Specialists and had the support and mentorship from my leaders and other Project Managers in Waterfront Operations,” said Abrams. I had all of the resources I needed to be successful.”

SERMC provides surface ship maintenance, modernization and technical expertise in support of the ships of the US Navy, the world’s finest. We provide the highest level of maintenance, repair, technical expertise, training, craftsmanship and professionalism to the ships and Sailors of the U.S. Fleet and the SERMC military and civilian workforce.

