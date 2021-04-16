Navy Recognizes NAVSUP with Awards for Human Resources and Equal Employment Opportunity Community Excellence

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, and NAVSUP Business System Center (BSC) in Mechanicsburg received Human Resources (HR) and Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Community Support Team/Group Awards as part of the 2020 Department of the Navy (DoN) HR and EEO Community Awards for Excellence, April 7.



NAVSUP FLC Norfolk’s Barrier Analysis Data Working Group received the Small Team Award and NAVSUP BSC’s Barrier Analysis Team received the Medium Team Award.



The DoN HR and EEO Community Awards for Excellence recognize teams and individuals within the HR and EEO community for their excellence in streamlining and improving existing policies and procedures.



“The DoN is fortunate to have such a talented team of HR and EEO professionals,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Civilian Human Resources)/Director, Office of Civilian Human Resources Paige Hinkle-Bowles. “The creativity, innovation, expertise, and professionalism demonstrated by the awardees, as well as the nominees, is a direct reflection of their commitment to mission.”



NAVSUP FLC Norfolk’s Barrier Analysis Data Working Group team members Andrea Contratto, Doug Chaler, and Lt. Cmdr. Sanjay Sharma received the award for their comprehensive workforce data review and analysis used to examine NAVSUP FLC Norfolk’s equal employment opportunity programs and to brief the commanding officer on the health of the organization.



“The Barrier Analysis Working Group established a best practice by analyzing five-year trends on multiple dimensions of our workforce. The data, visuals and analyses they produce greatly improve our understanding of the composition and dynamics of our civilian workforce, allow us to assess the effectivity of our diversity management efforts, and most importantly, they provide opportunity to hold ourselves accountable, said NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Commanding Officer Capt. Julie Treanor.



The group developed charts to visualize workforce data and compared it to similar data for the NAVSUP Enterprise and local community CENSUS data. This effort improved the ability of the larger NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Barrier Analysis team to identify and discuss possible areas of improvement suggested by the data.



NAVSUP BSC’s Barrier Analysis Team members Melissa Burkett, Jennifer Feliciano, Justin Caporiccio, Christopher Carroll, Kevin Davis, Peter DiRocco, Joshua Eggleston, Tom LaCoss, Kelly Nave, Anand Sharma, Suzanne Pierce, and Layne Thompson received the award for their extensive barrier analysis review and the resulting use of data to drive targeted recruitment and outreach decisions.



“Our Barrier Analysis Team plays a crucial role in preventing discrimination and eliminating barriers that impede free and open competition at NAVSUP BSC,” said Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. “Their deep knowledge and understanding of the EEO program, command issues and agency needs significantly contribute to the diversity of our workforce.”



The team expanded diversity in recruitment efforts and developed creative solutions to increase areas with low participation rates; in particular, the steady decline of females in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) positions. The team developed a data-driven method for expanding the applicant pool and demographic diversity. The team also developed creative and proactive solutions to increase the female applicant pool, as well as engage and retain current on-board talent to ensure the command maintains the highest possible female participation rate in the STEM field.



“We used U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard Data to find schools within our region that had diverse student bodies and high numbers of conferred degrees in computer science, and targeted those schools for 2021 recruitment events,” said Burkett, Barrier Analysis Team lead for NAVSUP BSC. “It was a dedicated effort by everyone on the team. We had great leadership support, and that helped us pursue more creative and innovative ideas to improve diversity.”



“The HR and EEO communities play a vital role in our Navy’s effective warfighting capability,” said Commander, NAVSUP Rear Adm. Pete Stamatopoulos. “I am extremely proud of both teams for earning this well-deserved recognition.”



