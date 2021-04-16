31st MUNS participates in INIOCHOS 21

U.S. Airmen from the 31st Munitions Squadron (MUNS) participate in INIOCHOS 21, a Hellenic air force-led, joint force exercise at Andravida Air Base, Greece, from April 12-22.



INIOCHOS 21 is an annual exercise designed to provide advanced and realistic aircrew training to strengthen interoperability of allied and partner air forces. The exercise aims to enhance combat readiness, fighting capability, and the enhancement of the procedural and system interoperability of the participating forces.



During the exercise, the 31st MUNS ensured pilots from the 31st Fighter Wing had the munitions they needed for their training operations in the air, said Senior Airman Makayla Smith, 31st MUNS conventional crew chief.



The 31st MUNS provided, built, inspected and maintained different munitions throughout INIOCHOS 21. For training purposes the munitions were filled with concrete instead of explosives.



“[During INIOCHOS 21,] the 31st MUNS personnel provided the [munitions], bullets and countermeasures for the sorties,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Walker, 31st MUNS munitions inspection section chief. “We also make sure the [munition] racks and 20 millimeter guns on the aircraft are serviceable and will function as required.”



While INIOCHOS 21 is a large-force flying exercise, it provided Airmen learning opportunities to hone their skills to deliver lethal airpower more effectively and efficiently anywhere in the world.



Smith said this exercise is important because it provides Airmen with different skill sets to come together and practice their part in the mission.



“For Ammo troops specifically, it allows other shops to receive experience and training they have yet to experience before or have not practiced since technical school,” said Smith.



As INIOCHOS 21 continues, every member participating will continue to learn and work together in a joint environment where they can develop and improve air readiness and interoperability with allied and partner air forces.



“This exercise was a great opportunity for me to learn how to do my job in a different environment,” said Smith. “It has also allowed me to work with different personalities and job titles to see how we work together as a coherent team.”

