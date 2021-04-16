‘Defenders’ show face behind beret at community forum

Photo By Tyler Greenlees | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephan Herrington, noncommissioned officer in charge of...... read more read more Photo By Tyler Greenlees | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephan Herrington, noncommissioned officer in charge of resource protection for 88th Security Forces Squadron, fishes with Prairies resident Elijah Frutiger, during a Coffee with a Cop outreach at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio on April 9, 2021. The event allowed residents of base housing to interact with security forces outside of their regular patrol duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – “Defenders” from the 88th Security Forces Squadron stepped out of the patrol car to bump elbows with the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base housing community April 9 during the most recent “Coffee with a Cop” behind the Properties of Wright Field leasing office.

Joining key 88 SFS leaders with representatives from the newly formed Residents Council and base investigations team, the event offered a direct venue for base residents to discuss any current or recurring issues in their neighborhoods and go fishing with “Defenders” over a cup of coffee.

Squadron leaders said the face time with the people they serve helped tear down barriers and misconceptions that can hinder an essential symbiotic relationship between Wright-Patterson and 88 SFS personnel.

“That’s a key part of this whole thing: Building that connection with the community, opening up communication and letting them know that we are approachable, that we’re here to protect and serve them,” said Chief Master Sgt. Gary Bubar, 88 SFS manager.

“And we’re here to listen. What we’re trying to do is get them to have that courage to come forward, to say something if they see something. With everything going on in the world lately, it’s about reconnecting that bond between us and fighting the segregation that might exist between us.”

Maj. Julie Roloson, commander of 88 SFS, agrees with that approach.

“We don’t want their only encounter with us ever to be if we’re pulling them over for speeding,” she said. “It helps if we establish communication and demystify those scary cops driving around in the beret so that if there’s a concern, we can address it and work together.”

As “Defenders” continue to integrate with the community through neighborhood events, residents have been quicker to call 88 SFS with tips, allowing the unit to address crime proactively.

“We’ve gotten quite a few more tips locally, and it helps us keep an extra eye out and know where to put our patrols and where to look for incidents that might be occurring,” said Staff Sgt. Alyssa Modlin, 88 SFS police services noncommissioned officer in charge.

“Coffee with a Cop” also made community members aware of channels they can consult if crime-related incidents arise in the future.

“It has let the residents know that they do have a couple of different options to reach out if they have a concern,” Roloson said. “For instance, our Crime Stopper line, where they can make an anonymous tip—just getting the message out that this is a tool if someone doesn’t feel comfortable calling us. They can call this tip line.”

But a safer community ultimately starts as simply as removing stigmas through personal interactions between law enforcement and residents, SFS personnel said.

“We’re super thrilled to be out here and support the community,” Roloson said. “We had the opportunity to talk to some folks, enjoy some good hot coffee, and have a good time.”

If you would like to report a crime or tip anonymously to 88 SFS, call 937-257-COPS.