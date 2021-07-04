FORT BLISS, Texas – Plainfield, Illinois native Michael Muhlig was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the United States Army Reserve during a ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 7, 2021.
Muhlig currently serves as a paralegal specialist with the 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade at the Soldier Readiness and Processing Center in the legal section.
The 647th RSG (Forward) assumed authority of the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade in January 2021 and is responsible for managing, planning, and coordinating support services related to mobilization and demobilization. It serves as the pre-mobilization liaison for U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers by providing administrative and logistical support prior to, during, and after mobilization.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 18:35
|Story ID:
|393988
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|DARIEN, IL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOLIET, IL, US
|Hometown:
|PLAINFIELD, IL, US
|Hometown:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Plainfield, Illinois native and 647th Regional Support Group (Forward) Soldier promoted to Sergeant, by CPT Brandon Fambro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT