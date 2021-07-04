Plainfield, Illinois native and 647th Regional Support Group (Forward) Soldier promoted to Sergeant

Photo By Capt. Brandon Fambro | Members of the 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Brandon Fambro | Members of the 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade, noncommissioned officer corps gather following the promotion ceremony of Sgt. Michael Muhlig, paralegal specialist, at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 7, 2021. Pictured from left to right: 1st Sgt. Danny Kissinger, Headquarters and Headquarters Company; Sgt. Garrett Houk, mobilization noncommissioned officer; Staff Sgt. Andrea Gilchrist, facilities deputy noncommissioned officer; Staff Sgt. Benjamin Pacheco, soldier readiness and processing center operations noncommissioned officer in charge; Staff Sgt. Joshua Dale, demobilization noncommissioned officer; Sgt. Michael Muhlig, paralegal specialist; Sgt. Nahhaj Jones, demobilization noncommissioned officer; Sgt. Tyler Morgan, operations assistant noncommissioned officer in charge; and Sgt. James Picanso, signal support systems noncommissioned officer. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – Plainfield, Illinois native Michael Muhlig was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the United States Army Reserve during a ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 7, 2021.



Muhlig currently serves as a paralegal specialist with the 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade at the Soldier Readiness and Processing Center in the legal section.



The 647th RSG (Forward) assumed authority of the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade in January 2021 and is responsible for managing, planning, and coordinating support services related to mobilization and demobilization. It serves as the pre-mobilization liaison for U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers by providing administrative and logistical support prior to, during, and after mobilization.