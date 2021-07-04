Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Plainfield, Illinois native and 647th Regional Support Group (Forward) Soldier promoted to Sergeant

    Photo By Capt. Brandon Fambro | Members of the 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Story by Capt. Brandon Fambro 

    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade

    FORT BLISS, Texas – Plainfield, Illinois native Michael Muhlig was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the United States Army Reserve during a ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 7, 2021.

    Muhlig currently serves as a paralegal specialist with the 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade at the Soldier Readiness and Processing Center in the legal section.

    The 647th RSG (Forward) assumed authority of the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade in January 2021 and is responsible for managing, planning, and coordinating support services related to mobilization and demobilization. It serves as the pre-mobilization liaison for U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers by providing administrative and logistical support prior to, during, and after mobilization.

