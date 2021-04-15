Fact Sheet: U.S. Army North COVID-19 Vaccination Site Support Since February 2021 (As of 15 April 2021)

Fact Sheet: U.S. Army North COVID-19 Vaccination Site Support Since February 2021



U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, has overseen the Department of Defense's COVID-19 response operation in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services since March 2020. This fact sheet reflects joint assistance to federally supported community vaccination centers since February 2021. Approximately 5,000 military medical and support personnel from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Forces will soon work, are currently working or have worked in 24 states and one territory as part of the federal vaccine response to the pandemic. To date, these military personnel have administered approximately 3.1 million vaccines.



As part of the whole-of-government response to the COVID-19 pandemic and sourced from new Active Duty personnel announced by DoD to support federal vaccination efforts.



• California



o In California, 222 service members, who arrived Feb. 11, supported one CVC in one city.

 One, 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Army supported the federal pilot Type 1 Community Vaccination Center at California State University Los Angeles in Los Angeles from Feb. 16 to April 11.



• Colorado



o In Colorado, approximately 140 service members, who arrived April 9, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, approximate 140-person, tailored Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army, modified at the request of the state to meet tailored Type 2 CVC requirements, is supporting the federal pilot CVC at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.



• Florida



o In Florida, 556 service members, who arrived Feb. 26, are supporting four CVCs in four cities.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army is supporting the federal Type 2 CVC at Valencia College – West Campus in Orlando.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at Miami Dade Community College (North Campus) in Miami.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Navy is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at Gateway Mall in Jacksonville.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at the Tampa Greyhound Track in Tampa.

• Georgia



o In Georgia, 222 service members, who arrived March 19, are supporting one CVC in one city

 One, 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Army is supporting the federal pilot Type 1 CVC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



• Illinois



o In Illinois, 222 service members, who arrived March 5, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Army is supporting the federal pilot Type 1 CVC at the United Center in Chicago.



• Indiana



o In Indiana, approximately 140 service members, who arrived April 2, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary.



• Louisiana



o In Louisiana, approximately 140 service members, who arrived April 9, will support one CVC in one city.

 One, approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Marine Corps will support the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at the Bon Carré Business Center in Baton Rouge.



• Maryland



o In Maryland, approximately 140 service members, who arrived April 2, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at the Greenbelt Metro Station in Greenbelt.



• Massachusetts



o In Massachusetts, approximately 220 service members, who arrived March 26, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, approximate 220-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Navy is supporting the federal pilot Type 1 CVC at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.



• Michigan



o In Michigan, 222 service members, who arrived March 19, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Air Force is supporting the federal pilot Type 1 CVC at Ford Field in Detroit.









• Minnesota



o In Minnesota, approximately 140 service members, who arrived April 9, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul.



• Missouri



o In Missouri, approximately 140 service members, who arrived April 2, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Navy is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.



• New Jersey



o In New Jersey, approximately 220 service members, who arrived March 26, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, approximate 220-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Air Force is supporting the federal pilot Type 1 CVC at the New Jersey Institute of Technology Naimoli Family Athletic and Recreational Facility in Newark.



• New York



o In New York, 278 service members, who arrived Feb. 19, are supporting two CVCs in two cities.

 One 139-person Type 2 Team from the U.S. Navy is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at York College in Jamaica.

 One 139-person Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn.



• North Carolina



o In North Carolina, 139 service members, who arrived March 5, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro.



• Ohio



o In Ohio, 222 service members, who arrived March 12, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Army is supporting the federal pilot Type 1 CVC at Cleveland State University Wolstein Center in Cleveland.



• Oklahoma



o In Oklahoma, approximately 140 service members, arriving April 16, will support one CVC in one city.

 One, approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Navy will support the federal Type 2 CVC at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus in Tulsa.



• Oregon



o In Oregon, approximately 100 service members, arriving April 16, will support one CVC in one city.

 One, approximate 100-person, tailored Type 1 Team from the U.S. Marine Corps, modified at the request of the state to meet tailored Type 2 CVC requirements, will support the federal pilot CVC at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point.



• Pennsylvania



o In Pennsylvania, 222 service members, who arrived Feb. 26, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Marine Corps is supporting the federal pilot Type 1 CVC at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.



• Tennessee



o In Tennessee, approximately 140 service members, who arrived April 2, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Marine Corps is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at the Pipkin Building at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis.



• Texas



o In Texas, 500 service members, who arrived Feb. 19, are supporting five CVCs in three cities.

 One, 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Air Force, is supporting the federal pilot Type 1 CVC at the NRG Center in Houston.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at Fair Park Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Marine Corps is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVCs at Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington.



• Virginia



o In Virginia, approximately 140 service members, who arrived March 26, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Navy is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at the former Macy’s in Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.



• Washington



o In Washington, approximately 100 service members, who arrived March 26, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, approximate 100-person, tailored Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army, modified at the request of the state to meet tailored Type 2 CVC requirements, is supporting the federal pilot CVC at State Fair Park in Yakima.



• Wisconsin



o In Wisconsin, approximately 140 service members, who arrived April 2, are supporting one CVC in one city.

 One, approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army is supporting the federal pilot Type 2 CVC at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.



• New Jersey



o In New Jersey, 100 service members are supporting or have supported 11 CVCs in eight cities.

 One, 25-person, Type 4 Team from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, who arrived Feb. 11, supported the federal pilot Type 4 CVC at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset and the federal pilot Type 4 CVCs at Calvary Baptist Church and the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, both in Paterson, from Feb. 14 to April 10.

 One, 25-person, Type 4 Team from the U.S. Army, who arrived Feb. 19, is supporting the federal pilot Type 4 CVCs at Iglesia Pentecostal Church and Trenton Central High School, both in Trenton, and the federal pilot Type 4 CVC at BB&T Pavilion in Camden.

 One, 25-person, Type 4 Team from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, who arrived Feb. 19, is supporting the federal pilot Type 4 CVC at Thomas G. Dunn Sports Center in Elizabeth and the federal pilot Type 4 CVC at the Maureen Collier Senior Center in Jersey City.

 One, 25-person, Type 4 Team from the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy, who arrived March 11, is supporting the federal pilot Type 4 CVC at St. Matthew AME Church in City of Orange and the federal pilot Type 4 CVCs at Raphael Hernandez Elementary School and Jehovah-Jireh Praise & Worship Church Center, both in Newark.



• U.S. Virgin Islands



o In the U.S. Virgin Islands, 25 service members, who arrived Feb. 26, are supporting two CVCs on two islands.

 One, 25-person, Type 4 Team from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy is supporting the federal pilot Type 4 CVC at the University of the Virgin Islands campus on St. Thomas and the federal pilot Type 4 CVC at the Morris F. deCastro Clinic on St. John.



For more information regarding CVCs, please refer to the FEMA Community Vaccination Centers playbook at: https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_community-vaccination-centers_playbook_04-09-2021.pdf.



For additional information, contact the ARNORTH and JFLCC public affairs office at 210-428-9835 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@mail.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FedVaxResp

