MCRC SAPR team challenges command to raise awareness

Photo By Cpl. Naomi May | Zuzy Hall, the Marine Corps Recruiting Command Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and Staff Sgt. Angelica Pulliam, one of MCRC's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocates, post the MCRC G-1 section's SAPR awareness physical exercise completion time on a board at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 15, 2021. The ladies coordinated both a physical and a mental challenge for MCRC headquarters' personnel to participate in during the month of April as part of the Marine Corps' 17th Annual Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. The physical challenge coupled learning SAPR statistics with a set of exercises. For example, an American is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds. In recognition, personnel were challenged to complete 73 squats as part of the exercise. The physical challenge consisted of nine different exercises. (US Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Naomi May)

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. — The Marine Corps Recruiting Command Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team launched several initiatives in conjunction with the Marine Corps’ 17th Annual Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, April 2021.

Zuzy Hall, the MCRC Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and Staff Sgt. Angelica Pulliam, one of MCRC’s SAPR Victim Advocates, coordinated two challenges for MCRC headquarters’ personnel to participate in during the month of April to raise awareness about SAPR statistics and programs.

“It all starts with awareness,” Hall said. “There are so many misconceptions regarding sexual assault and the services available under the SAPR program, so taking the time to learn more about the issue and the program itself is important, but the more important step is to take the information learned and use it to change social norms and work together to foster a climate within your area of influence where destructive behaviors are not tolerated.”

It’s important to remember that by making changes at your individual level, you can help promote change within your relationships, both personal and professional; your section, command, and the community as a whole,” she said.

The ladies presented two challenges to the command. The physical challenge couples learning SAPR statistics with a set of exercises. For example, an American is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds. In recognition, personnel are challenged to complete 73 squats as part of the exercise. The physical challenge consists of nine different exercises. Work sections within MCRC headquarters are challenged to complete all of the exercises as a team. The team with the fastest completion time at the end of the month will win.

The other challenge is a jeopardy-style mental challenge, where individuals are challenged on their knowledge of the SAPR program, and the individual with the most correct answers at the end of the month will win.

“I believe SAPR awareness and prevention month is important, because it refocuses us in creating a culture to eliminate sexual assault,” Pulliam said. “This year’s slogan is, ‘Protecting our people protects our mission.’”

I truly believe that if we as Marines embody this, we can work to eliminate sexual assault within our ranks,” she said.

Hall and Pulliam have both worked in several billets of the SAPR program for multiple years.

“As a SAPR VA, my job is to ensure all Marines within the command are aware of the support services that the SAPR program provides and assist with command training,” Pulliam said. “We shed light on topics that sometimes Marines are uncomfortable to talk about and create a space for them to speak about them more freely. Most importantly, SAPR VAs are there to support victims of sexual assault — no matter the rank, no matter the gender. We are there to provide non-clinical support including, but not limited to, resources, information and referrals.”

One of the ways that they spread this support is through continuously spreading awareness of SAPR programs and resources.

“While SAAPM has become a great way of sending the awareness and prevention message as one voice across the force, it is critical to continue these efforts beyond April,” Hall said.

Those looking for information, assistance, or advocacy services, SAPR Victim Advocates or SARC are available to talk. There is also the MCINCR-MCBQ 24/7 Sexual Assault Support Line at 703-432-9999. Health care providers (with exception), chaplains, and the Victim's Legal Counsel are also confidential resources. On a national level, the DoD Safe Helpline is an anonymous resource that can be reached at 877-995-5247 or at https://www.safehelpline.org/.