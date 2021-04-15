Trans-Atlantic Leaders Gather for Future Maritime Warfare Symposium 2021

NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) – Combined Joint Operations from the Sea (CJOS) Center of Excellence (COE) hosted the Future Maritime Warfare Symposium 2021 (FMWS 21) on April 14 and 15 at NATO’s Allied Command Transformation for leaders from multinational commands to discuss the future warfighting strategy in the Atlantic.



Representatives from 24 of the Alliance’s maritime nations, eight different NATO Commands, 13 U.S. commands, NATO Maritime COEs, and two partner nations attended the event, either virtually from Europe, or physically in Norfolk, VA. Maritime leaders from across the Alliance engaged in conversations focused on developing a shared understanding amongst NATO and national commands, strengthening relationships and shaping the fight of the future.



The most senior leaders from NATO and the U.S. Navy provided guidance to the attendees at the start of the symposium to set the tone for coming days, to include General Tod D. Wolters, NATO’s 19th Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), who shared his remarks virtually from Europe, and Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, who attended in Norfolk.



“Our comprehensive deterrence and defense, in all domains, continues to generate peace for the one billion people we swore to protect,” said Wolters. The outcome we are driving towards is an Alliance competing every day to enhance peace and stability, and capable of operating at multi-speed, on multi-scales, and to multi-distances in peace, crisis, and conflict to secure all Allies."



Participants discussed topics that ranged from the requirements to ensure resupply across the Atlantic during a conflict, to the ways in which artificial intelligence and machine learning can assist command and control in the maritime domain. Leaders from NATO force structure nations, namely France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, provided their perspective on national efforts and initiatives undertaken to advance C2 understanding and “issues” awareness in the post NATO Command Structure Adaptation period.



“Without a doubt, what brought us here today is our ironclad unity,” said Gilday. “It’s our partnerships, our friendships, and our mutual desire to forge a more peaceful and prosperous world. Together we are ensuring presence where it matters, when it matters.”





The Future Maritime Warfare Symposium is one of the ways NATO is strengthening its presence in the North Atlantic, which was reduced at the end of the Cold War as threats subsided. The discussions improved interoperability and coordination, and increased overall NATO capability.



“The Atlantic is a critical link to the world-wide fight,” said Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, director, CJOS COE and commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. “Whether our ships are ultimately deploying to the High North, the Eastern Med, the Arabian Gulf, or through the straits of Malacca into the Far East: East Coast ships must first sail across the Atlantic and be prepared to face whatever threats may present themselves in this contested space.”



CJOS COE is a pre-eminent, independent, multi-national source of innovative advice and expertise on all aspects of maritime operations, charged with developing and promoting maritime concepts and doctrine in order for NATO, Sponsoring Nations, Allies and other international partners and organizations to optimize the efficient delivery of Maritime Effect.



U.S. 2nd Fleet exercises operational authorities over assigned ships, aircraft, and landing forces on the East Coast and the Atlantic.

