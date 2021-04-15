Chief of National Guard Bureau Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson meets with Cal Guard leadership at Camp Roberts

CAMP ROBERTS, Calif.—U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau toured Camp Roberts with Maj. Gen. David Baldwin, the Adjutant General of the California National Guard and visited with Cal Guard troops at Camp Roberts, California, April 11, 2021.



“When we look at these large National Guard training bases, they’re really a national treasure,” said Hokanson. “They’re fundamental to the readiness of the National Guard and not just the National Guard but the entire joint force.”



During the visit, Hokanson met with Soldiers and Airmen from the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, visited Camp Roberts’ live ranges, the airfield, and toured facilities that are integral to operations at the base.



Camp Roberts has been operational since WWII as a training base for Cal Guard Soldiers and Airmen serving both federal and state missions. The installation trains service members from across California and upwards of 20 states, has live fire impact areas, helicopter training activities and serves key domestic response missions during natural disasters and other emergencies.



National Guard bases like Camp Roberts are pivotal to retaining troops who want the opportunity to train, as well as maintaining overall readiness of the force, said Hokanson.



The visit was accompanied by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jon A. Jensen, Director of the Army National Guard, Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager, director of the California Army National Guard, and Gen. Michael Leeney, deputy commanding general for the 40th Infantry Division, operations.



"My intent is that Camp Roberts becomes a world class training facility that will continue to support our federal and state customers, while enhancing the training experiences for our own service members,” said Baldwin.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 17:17 Story ID: 393975 Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of National Guard Bureau Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson meets with Cal Guard leadership at Camp Roberts, by SSG Kimberly Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.