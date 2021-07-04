Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Antonio King

    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Antonio King

    Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Master Sergeant Antonio King is a unit training manager (UTM) with the 908th Civil...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sergeant Antonio King is a unit training manager (UTM) with the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron and has been in the position for two years.

    The Maxwell-native has a military career that spans all the way back to when he graduated from high school in 1997. King said it only felt natural to join the military at 18 since both of his parents were in the Air Force. He initially joined the Marine Corps where he worked in supply while active duty for four years.

    When he finished his time in the Marine Corps he began pursuing a Criminal Justice degree at Alabama State University. During this time, he joined the Army National Guard as supply. Upon completion of his degree, he left the Army National Guard.

    In 2014, he joined the Air Force Reserve and worked as a transporter with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron. After being a transporter for a few years, King became their UTM. In April 2019, King transferred from being the 25th APS’ UTM to the 908th CES’ UTM.

    He said that the main difference between the two units is that the 908th CES has 12 different career fields. He says that the diversity between the job types in CES make his day exciting and interesting.

    “Call me crazy, but I love that there are so many different career fields in Civil Engineering,” said King. “I like the aspect of always dealing with something different and staying busy by bouncing around and engaging with every aspect of Civil Engineering.”

    On the civilian side, King is a senior officer with the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. King said that this means he is responsible for running the agency’s training center while also training probation and parole officers. He has worked there since joining the Air Force Reserve in 2014.

    King said that he loved training so much that he even used to own his own fitness center for over eight years in Montgomery, Alabama.

    “I often tell people that you’re only as good as your trainer,” said King. “So to be able to make sure that people are able to perform whatever their job is to the best of their ability and to be as efficient and effective at what they do is a wonderful feeling for me.”

    King said that he loves that people are able to use what they have been taught to benefit either themselves or other people.

    Having dedicated trainers like Master Sgt. King that love to serve others through the development and training of both Airmen and law enforcement officers is why the 908th Airlift Wing is able to have Airmen that are prepared for anything at any time.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 15:52
    Story ID: 393961
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Antonio King, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT