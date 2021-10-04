AFRC Command Chief visits Arkansas’ only Reserve unit

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES 04.10.2021 Courtesy Story 913th Airlift Group

Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White Jr., the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve and Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, visited Little Rock Air Force Base, April 10, 2021. This was the first opportunity for White to visit the Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 913th Airlift Group, Arkansas’ only Reserve unit.



During the visit, White and Chief Master Sgt. Travon Dennis, Command First Sergeant Functional Manager, met with groups of Airmen throughout the day to conduct more personalized face-to-face interactions. Even though these visitations are to gain familiarity with an organization’s military capabilities and readiness, the senior leaders also further communication between the command’s senior leaders and unit members.



“It’s incredible what the group does to keep the combat airlift mission going in alongside their active duty counterparts,” said White. “We know this past year was challenging and you have a deployment on the horizon. I have full confidence that you will continue to meet the challenge as we continue to provide strategic depth to the force.”



White expressed his appreciation for the Airmen, many who are part-time, who are immensely proud of the part they play in generating airpower for the nation.



During the first portion of the visit, the leadership team witnessed our 913th Aerospace Medicine Squadron in action as the unit conducted medical readiness exams. White presented a token of appreciation to Staff Sgt. Kaylan James, Flight Operational Medical Technician, for her efforts coordinating the COVID vaccine distribution locally while up keeping medical readiness reports.



“James is the epitome of random acts of leadership,” said Lt. Col. Robert Simmons, 913 AMDS commander. “There is a lot of moving parts when it comes to medical readiness. If there is something that needs to be done, she is already working on it.”



White also witnessed first-hand the Group’s effort to stay deployment ready by attending Combat Arms Training, which was hosted by the active duty 19th Security Force Squadron.



“More and more the Air Force Reserve is asked to launch airpower or provide other essential roles on behalf of our nation,” said White. “It’s the experience these Reserve Citizen Airmen bring to the table, from either their prior active duty experience or civilian sector, which provides a critical capability for the force.”



White and Dennis mentioned what a great opportunity it was to see how the Regular Air Force and Air National Guard organizations come together to provide essential deployment skills and combat airlift training.



“I’m happy to show off our Reserve Airmen,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jason Wagner, 913th Airlift Group Superintendent. “Without a doubt, they would tackle any mission the Air Force put in their charge. Their professionalism, dedication, and flexibility to meet emerging requirements makes me proud.”



The 913 AG was activated on July 13, 2014 and is part of 22nd Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command. The Group entered into a classic association with the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, on December 1, 2015 as a result of the Air Force Total Force Integration initiative.