Photo Essay: Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month event with Obbie West held at Fort McCoy

Obbie West, chief executive officer of Words of West LLC, shares his experiences and advice April 14, 2021, during a special Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month event in building 60 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



West is an “unapologetic” spoken words artist, entrepreneur, and military veteran who is an avid sexual violence and prevention advocate and is committed to promoting awareness through training and education.



His poetry offers a unique and captivating angle from an uncut and straight forward approach.



"The Perpetrator's Perspective" was recognized by the Department of the Army Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware awards and has been widely incorporated into sexual assault training throughout the military.



The event was organized by Fort McCoy Garrison Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention personnel with the installation Army Community Service Office of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



