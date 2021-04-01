EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE



PRESS RELEASE

UNITED STATES NAVY

USS SAN ANTONIO (LPD 17)





April 1, 2021

Release April 15, 2021

USS SAN ANTONIO Conducts Gun Shoot Training



ATLANTIC OCEAN – The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) conducted a live-fire exercise, April 1, 2021.



Six Sailors aboard San Antonio conducted a live-fire gun shoot with the M2HB .50-caliber machine gun on the ship’s flight deck under the instruction and supervision of qualified gunner’s mates aboard.



“I enjoy learning and applying knowledge in support of protecting the ship,” said Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Evans, live-fire exercise participant. “I think all of us benefit from live exercises such as this”.



San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group.



The combined IWOARG and 24th MEU have roughly 3,700 Sailors and Marines. They are deployed to the SIXTHFLT AOR in support of regional NATO Allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

"The ARG consists of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), and dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU consists of a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an aviation combat element, Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced.

The Iwo Jima ARG-MEU team is manned, trained and equipped to fulfill amphibious requirements in support of maritime security and stability. Amphibious ready groups and larger amphibious task forces provide military commanders a wide range of flexible capabilities including maritime security operations, expeditionary power projection, strike operations, forward naval presence, crisis response, sea control, deterrence, counter-terrorism, information operations, security cooperation and counter proliferation, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief."

U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

