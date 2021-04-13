JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all beneficiaries aged 16 and older.

The Department of Defense is pushing for all military treatment facilities to open vaccinations to beneficiaries over the age of 16 by April 19, 2021.

While the vaccine continues to become more widely available and our high risk population needs decrease, the 59th Medical Wing leadership has opened appointments to a broader population.

“All patients who want to get vaccinated will be able to,” Lt. Col. Kevin White, 59th MDW COVID-19 vaccine coordinator, stated. “We would like to vaccinate all beneficiaries within the DoD at an MTF, but the vaccine is also free to receive at one of the many civilian entities who have the vaccine available.”

Patients who receive the vaccine outside of an MTF should bring their vaccination card to their primary care or immunizations clinic to update their medical records or through TRICARE online.

To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, please call the consult and appointment management office at 210-916-9900, option 8.

For second dose scheduling questions, please call 210-292-9986.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:43 Story ID: 393904 Location: TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 59th MDW: COVID-19 vaccines available for beneficiaries 16 and older, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.