The 52nd Fighter Wing: An “Outstanding” Unit

Several members assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing might find themselves needing to update their ribbon rack as the wing was just awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award due to the exceptional service of Airman assigned to the 52nd FW between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2019.



According to Air Force Personnel Center, the Outstanding Unit Award “is awarded by the Secretary of the Air Force to numbered units that have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement that clearly sets that unit about and apart from similar units.”



Over the course of 2018-2019, the 52nd FW not only performed above and beyond, but the actions of Airmen assigned to the wing directly supported all three of the National Defense Strategy lines of effort.

During this time period, the 52nd FW supported 18 Fighter Squadron deployments, aviation detachment rotations and theater security packages, which provided two combatant commanders with rapid response options and aided the NDS line of effort to “build a more lethal force.”



The 52nd FW also exhibited a culture of innovation that led to back-to-back Air Force Spark Tank wins, bringing millions of dollars to the United States Air Forces in Europe that has been put toward increasing efficiency, and putting processes in place that will save money and time across the Air Force, thus contributing to the NDS line of effort to reform our force “for greater performance and affordability.”



Finally, members of the 52nd FW play a key part in the NDS line of effort to “strengthen alliances and attract new partners.” Members of the 52nd FW are stationed at nine geographically separated units spanning five countries where Airmen and their families have a daily opportunity to develop relationships with host nations.



Airmen also engage regularly with NATO allies and partners through training events. Between 2018 and 2019, Airmen trained with 19 different countries, which advances interoperability among U.S. forces and enhances collective defense.



“I could not be more proud of the Airmen assigned to this wing,” said Col. David Epperson, 52nd FW Commander. “This award is for 2018-2019, but I can say with certainty that we have only gotten better. With the work the wing has put into Agile Combat Employment, multiple large-force exercises and another Spark Tank innovation win as the fan-favorite, I know that our Airmen continue to perform with excellence.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE