SHARP listening session addresses the signs and science behind sexual assaults

Courtesy Photo | Wendy Patrick, JD, Ph.D has conducted several virtual sessions on sexual assault and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Wendy Patrick, JD, Ph.D has conducted several virtual sessions on sexual assault and prevention. see less | View Image Page

More than three dozen soldiers and DoD civilians participated in a workshop to learn more about identifying signs of sexual assault and predators at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin.

It’s part of the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) action plan to reevaluate current policies and programs, identify and correct shortcomings, educate the force, and provide a safe environment for all.

Cases and allegations of mishandling of sexual misconduct at Fort Hood have made the Army take a critical look at systems, our policies, and people in place.

The Secretary of the Army formed the “People First” Task Force to analyze the findings and recommendations of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, develop a plan of action to address issues identified by the committee, and reevaluate current policy and programs across the Army.

To evaluate the situation on post, leadership has conducted a series of sensing sessions to understand issues and concerns of soldiers.

In the latest, SHARP hosted a virtual workshop taught by Wendy Patrick, JD, Ph.D., who spoke on a presentation titled, “The Science Behind the Seduction: Spotting Sexual Predators.”

Patrick gained her experience from being a criminal defense attorney, then prosecutor for more than two decades, as well as obtaining a doctorate in theology.

She wanted to show the command teams and Sexual Assault Response Coordinators (SARCs) and Victim Advocates how to assess and predict threats and be able to catch habits early on.

“The goal is, ‘how can we catch it as early as possible to prevent it?’” Patrick said.

Patrick elaborated on five stages and strategies that sexual predators use, including allure of attraction, cultivated context, comfort of credibility, breaking boundaries and shaming to silence.

She said that sexual crimes are equal-opportunity offenses but there may be a reporting stigma for male victims, as they’re less likely to come forward, especially if they outrank the perpetrator.

“Research shows we perceive conduct differently depending on who is the perpetrator and who is the victim,” Patrick said.



Signs of a Sexual Predator



According to Patrick’s research, it matters who the perpetrator is when it comes to how it’s received because many weigh appearance/attractiveness, popularity, rank, etc. in society.

Research shows that many times, sexual assaults occur when the couple has a sexual history. Ex romantic partners are often at a higher risk for sexual assault/battery, so Patrick advises to look out for these traits: dark personalities like psychopathy, narcissism, Machiavellianism.

“There have been studies that these three personality types are attractive to others,” she said. “They’ve been linked to sexual harassment proclivity.”

Also, everyone is advised to be aware of those with a “hero” syndrome who are overly protective or excessively doing what they call “helping out,” as predators take advantage of opportunities to touch, invade space, cross boundaries and say make inappropriate comments.

Patrick explained that a big predictor of sexual assault is feeling uncomfortable. If there is someone who makes you tense up or feel uncomfortable as soon as they approach or enter a room, this is a feeling that can pre-date a sexual assault.

Research shows that when power is new in a workplace or environment, it can trigger sexually aggressive behavior.

Common threads of a sexual predator include a history of perpetration, alcohol use (although studies say many perpetrators do their best work when they’re sober), large number of sexual partners, hostility toward women, history of delinquency/misconduct.

Other predictors to be cognizant of are when someone expresses moral justification and disengagement surrounding sexual assaults and a predator’s lack of respect for rules and boundaries.

“Predators break boundaries…they’ve done it before, they’ll continue to do it,” Patrick said.



Military-Specific Factors



Patrick broke down a study that focused on factors in the military to be aware of regarding sexual assault. They include:

• Hierarchy of power, rank, obedience to authority

• Immersion: on/off duty (The ‘Conduct Unbecoming’ aspect is blurred since soldiers don’t know when they’re off the clock with the rigorous hours)

• Priority on group cohesion (Which may dissuade victims from reporting)

• Isolated from support system

• Deployment

• Lack of access to help



Patrick wrapped up the talk by discussing the correlation between the steps both the civilian and Army organizations are taking to combat and remove the stigma of sexual assaults.

“There’s also a stigma that surrounds the way a victim is treated afterward,” she said, referencing a soldier or employee victim being placed on light duty, being reassigned, given special care or treated differently due to what someone else did.

“We’re all subject to the same ice age,” Patrick said. “Glacially, we’re progressing but in all of our workplaces, we’re all learning the same things and working through this differently.”

She said civilians and soldiers are all implementing the same types of strategies with transparency and investigations and it’s better overall than a decade ago when it comes to trying to change the culture.

“We are starting to target red flags and the predator progression earlier,” Patrick said referencing the regulations of an investigation. “If perpetrators know this, they’re much more likely to rethink whether or not to take that risk.”



NTC SHARP Steps:

 Re-vet credentials of SARCs/Vas/personnel across the formation to ensure they’re the right personnel to execute duties

 Establish temporary Human Behavior situational training exercises

 Establish SHARP resource center at Bldg. 287

 Review Barracks Visitor Policy and CQ Duties and responsibilities

 Execute physical security inspection of all barracks with a focus on exterior lighting and door locks

 Ensure adequate physical security across the installation

 Educate leaders and the engaging the force

 Standup and running of Desert Backbone Academy