Sweet Moment: Fort Irwin Veteran, spouses compete in national baking competition

Courtesy Photo | Jazminn Johnson was one of three Fort Irwin spouses/veterans who participated in a national baking competition.

Fort Irwin Army veteran Jazminn Johnson just started her home-based baking business, but she’s already off to a great start.

“I started my business in October 2020,” Johnson said. “After I medically retired from the Army, I needed something new to fill my time. A friend of mine at the time suggested I start a home-based business.”

Johnson owns Jazzy’s Sweets. She, along with two other home-based business owners, Krystal Fritz and Latoyla Atkins entered the Greatest Baker competition last fall. Johnson ended up placing fifth out of hundreds of entries. Fritz and Atkins placed 9th and 10th.

“I saw two other local bakers were in the competition,” Johnson said. “I was hesitant at first to join because I just started my business and the other bakers had such great products and I wasn’t sure how mine would compare.”

The competition was conducted completely online and is touted as the world’s largest internet competition for bakers.

The winner received recognition as the Greatest Baker of 2020, a trip to and year’s supply from the Stuffed Puffs factory, was featured in the Bake from Scratch Magazine, and the grand prize was taking home $10,000.

It was hosted by Jen Barney, who is a two-time Food Network Baking Champion.

Fritz, owner of Fritz Delight, calls her business the ‘Home of Taffy Grapes and Specialty Cheesecakes’ and provides gourmet chocolate-covered treats and other desserts.

“I truly didn’t imagine all the love and support I would receive from this community, which lead me to serve Denzel Washington and Michael B Jordan, crazy!” Fritz said. “Truly love this community. They are my family!”

The competition process worked by bakers posting their latest creations on social media, and the community supporting them by voting on their greatestbaker.com profiles. Each round lasted about a week.

“I submitted a fancy cake with buttercream roses on the inside, my famous gooey butter cake, and a Halloween-themed spider cake,” Johnson said.

Even though the three, local bakers weren’t the top winners, they say they appreciated the opportunity overall.

“This experience was fun and really eye opening to the amount of support and love I have,” Fritz said. “Blessed is truly an understatement. I’m so grateful!”

Johnson added, “It was eye opening that I can take my baking so much further than just Fort Irwin.”

They have advice for other entrepreneurs.

“Stay humble, be yourself, and continue to give back/provide great customer service,” Fritz said. “The rest will follow!! Also, be patient, kind and confident!”

Johnson said to take advantage of every opportunity.

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” she said. “If you want to get experience with something, the best way is by joining competitions or events that can further your experience. Also, always put your best foot forward and come with a plan of how you want to make the competition work for you.”