A family reflects on their service in honor of Month of the Military Child

Their force in numbers is approximately 1.6 million worldwide. They are strong, resilient and highly mobile, moving three times as much as their civilian counterparts, as much as nine times between kindergarten and high school graduation. They are the children of U.S. military service members.



During April, the Department of Defense observes “Month of the Military Child.” I sat down with London Lewis, who shared her thoughts on what it’s like having a father serve in the US Navy. London Lewis is 9 years old and her father, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alan Lewis, is stationed at American Forces Network broadcast center in Riverside, California.



“My dad is my hero because he works really hard for the country,” said London Lewis. “My favorite thing about being a military child is that people respect my dad and say ‘thank you for your service.”



According to the Department of Defense approximately 2 million military children have experienced a deployment since Sept. 11, 2001. Military service can take service members away from their families for many months at a time, and this sacrifice is experienced by entire families.



“When I’m at sea, I can only communicate with my children by email or an occasional phone call so my wife has to do all the heavy lifting,” said Lewis.



This can put a lot of pressure on spouses who juggle their individual lives, support their marital relationship and provide continuous care for their children.



“I focus on what needs to be done and try to get one thing done at a time ,” Shataira Lewis, mother to London and spouse to Alan, said. “I just do my best to handle everything.”



London Lewis finds solace by thinking about the work her father is doing and talking to him when she can.



“When my dad deploys I get really sad, but he’s helping the country,” said London Lewis. “When he calls I can’t wait to talk to him.”



To get through the tougher moments, Shataira Lewis focuses on her family to keep her mind occupied.



“While Alan was deployed I kept myself occupied by doing activities with the kids to keep my mind off the fact he wasn’t there,” Shataira Lewis said.



Serving in the U.S. armed forces extends beyond the person wearing the uniform. Lewis said having the support of family helps him focus on his purpose and mission.



“It means the world to me; I can’t do it without them,” said Alan Lewis. “ The only reason I’m in the military is because of my family. The idea of them supporting me and sacrificing while I sacrifice for our country makes me fight a little harder,” he added.



Established in 1986 by then Secretary of Defense Casper Weinberger, Month of the Military Child is a time to honor and acknowledge military children, like London, for their personal sacrifices in support of the military mission. You can show your support for military children by choosing a day to wear a purple colored shirt in April. Purple symbolizes the joint services of the Department of Defense.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 19:17 Story ID: 393868 Location: RIVERSIDE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A family reflects on their service in honor of Month of the Military Child, by PO3 Dary M Patten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.