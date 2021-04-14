919th SOW Airmen presented five AFRC Medical Service Awards

DUKE FIELD, Fla. -- The 919th Special Operations Medical Squadron commander recognized five Citizen Air Commandos during the April unit training assembly for winning five Air Force Reserve Command 2020 Medical Service Awards.



“Anybody who has had the opportunity to work with these individuals knows how truly exceptional they are,” said Lt Col Jenny Wylie, 919th SOMDS Commander. “It is amazing to see them get the recognition they deserve for their superior performance at the MAJCOM level.”



The Air Force Medical Service Awards Program recognizes individuals and teams whose outstanding actions contribute to the delivery of trusted healthcare, continuous process improvement, promotion of well-being and expeditionary medical operations worldwide.



“I couldn’t be more proud of our medical team for all they do for our wing,” said Col. Kevin Merrill, 919th Special Operations Wing commander. “These individuals are a key component of our ability to deploy Citizen Air Commandos around the world Any Time, Any Place.”



The five award recipients and award categories are:



AFRC 2020 USAF Biomedical Clinician Officer of the Year

Maj. Jane Purdy



AFRC 2020 USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year

Capt. Katie Saunders



AFRC 2020 USAF Public Health NCO of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Anthony Rios



AFRC 2020 USAF Laboratory NCO of the Year

Staff Sgt. Sheliah Jelks



AFRC 2020 USAF Aerospace Medicine NCO of the Year

Staff Sgt. Brett Hoggatt

