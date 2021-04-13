Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Identifies Sailor Who Died During Training Exercise

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Story by Cmdr. Brian Wierzbicki 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - Airman Nathan Burke, age 30, of Lubbock Texas, assigned as a student to Naval Aviation Schools Command, Pensacola, Fla. died at Baptist Hospital on Tuesday April, 13.

    Burke became unresponsive during a training evolution in the pool at Aviation Rescue Swimmer School on April 5.

    Paramedics responded and achieved a spontaneous return of circulation and pulse. He was transported to the hospital and was placed on life-support.

    Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, shipmates and friends of Airman Burke during this extremely difficult time.

    Counseling is available to all staff members and students through chains of command, command chaplains and Fleet and Family Support Center.

