PENSACOLA, Fla. - Airman Nathan Burke, age 30, of Lubbock Texas, assigned as a student to Naval Aviation Schools Command, Pensacola, Fla. died at Baptist Hospital on Tuesday April, 13.
Burke became unresponsive during a training evolution in the pool at Aviation Rescue Swimmer School on April 5.
Paramedics responded and achieved a spontaneous return of circulation and pulse. He was transported to the hospital and was placed on life-support.
Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, shipmates and friends of Airman Burke during this extremely difficult time.
Counseling is available to all staff members and students through chains of command, command chaplains and Fleet and Family Support Center.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 16:08
|Story ID:
|393856
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Identifies Sailor Who Died During Training Exercise, by CDR Brian Wierzbicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT